The New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) is furthering its partnership with Silicon Valley High School.
Silicon Valley High School (SVHS), located in California, offers online learning courses to students of all ages. Its mission is to enhance the quality, relevance and accessibility of online high school education, while driving down the cost. These online courses help students catch up, or even get ahead.
SVHS has been partnered with NHEG since 2017 and will now be supporting and sponsoring the organization in new ways. SVHS is developing a website that will host New Heights’ current and pre-recorded podcasts, including all New Heights Show on Education recordings. Due to this sponsorship, the New Heights Show on Education will become syndicated.
SVHS will provide further support to NHEG through a monthly sponsorship payment of $500.
In exchange, NHEG will provide opportunities for SVHS to promote its courses and services across NHEG’s various communication platforms, such as websites, print newsletters, social media and radio channels.
“We appreciate the support and partnership that we established with SVHS a few years ago,” said Pamela Clark, NHEG executive director. “We value their dedication to our shared goal of reaching families that need educational assistance. It’s been a pleasure working, collaborating, and planning with David Smith, CEO of SVHS, and his team. Working together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish for the betterment of the students and families we serve.”
