HAVILAND — A new school year on the horizon means new gym bleachers and curriculum adjustments for Wayne Trace Local Schools District.
Meeting in regular session on Monday evening, the district board received updates on two important areas of concern: the gymnasium and curriculum for the new year.
Crews have finished up the bleachers in the high school gym, and Superintendent Ben Winans reported that they are fully operational. He added that the gym floors will be refinished this week.
Winans also recognized the “outstanding job” maintenance and summer help have done to get facilities ready for staff and students in August. He reminded the board that the first day of the 2022-23 school year for teachers is Aug. 15 with students returning on Aug. 17.
Winans reported that prior to the August board meeting, public comment will be allowed for use of IDEA (Individuals with Education Act) funds.
“IDEA simply refers to funds we receive to assist those with any and all disabilities,” said Winans. Though members of the public rarely show up for the meeting, Winans said, “by law we have to allow time for comment (about those funds) from the public each year.”
Curriculum Coordinator Tim Manz provided the reporting on the curriculum updates.
He said that he had received the state scores, and helped explain them to the board. Manz said the staff continue to look for areas of improvement, and that this year, specifically, they are focusing on lower elementary levels.
He also pointed out that they intend to use new curriculum tools that have already been purchased. The goal now is to continue to examine the current information alongside the more individualized student data that will be forthcoming. As those data are released the staff will be able to make more adjustments as needed.
In other business, the board
• accepted resignations: Mandy Whitman as study hall position, moving to digital academy aide; Paul Jones as principal at Payne Elementary to become superintendent of Wayne Trace.
• met in executive session to discuss employment matters of a public employee/official.
• approved the spring 2022 district wellness assessment report, 2021-22 bullying/harassment report, an agreement with Westwood Behavioral Services, lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year, athletic event prices and a bread bid from Nickles Bakery.
• approved Dennis Stabler, assistant high school wrestling coach.
