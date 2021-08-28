New CL staff

Central Local Schools have welcomed nine new staff for the 2021-22 school year. New staff include, front row, from left: Tracy Ondrejko, school nurse; Audrie Longardner, third-grade teacher; Becca Harvey, intervention teacher; and Mary Mauro, paraprofessional. Back row, from left: Rayna Moore, science teacher; Kobe Baker, intervention specialist; Ken Ciolek, paraprofessional; Phil Mauro, health and physical education teacher; and Jenn Volz, paraprofessional.

 Photo courtesy of Central Local Schools

