The Defiance County Board of DD discussed the arrival of two new school buses during Tuesday’s monthly meeting while also touching on the agency’s future building planning and mourning the loss of one of its members.
In the January board meeting, Good Samaritan Principal Travis Hammer reported that two new buses were in Lima and ready to be brought to Defiance. He reported during the DD board’s meeting Tuesday that the buses have arrived.
“Shortly after January board meeting they arrived,” Hammer said. “They have been up and running for about three weeks now. At this time we also have full time bus drivers and assistants for all four bus routes for the remainder of the year.”
Hammer said that he will meet soon with all five county schools affiliated with Good Samaritan to create a plan new graduation requirements. Plans are still being made for the meeting. He said the changes were made according to state requirements. He said that he had already met with Defiance City Schools about the new requirements.
Hammer also reported that, along with other staff members, he attended a threat assessment training. That training helped in understanding and planning for unplanned threats in the facility.
“We worked through different scenarios with the threat assessment team to determine how to handle specific situations in our building,” Hammer said in an interview. “It was information we hope we never have to use, but good knowledge to have in the event of an emergency.”
The DCBDD recently lost board member Otto Nicely who passed away on Feb. 1. DD Superintendent Heidi Hull spoke about his loss as well as his dedication to the board.
“We are all saddened by the passing of Otto Nicely, a member of the board since August 2019,” said Hull. “Otto was a dedicated board member and we are feeling the loss of his guidance and support. We continue to keep his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”
On another front, Hull reported that she continues to meet with architects to gather quotes for assessment of the current space occupied by DD and to plan for future needs.
She reported that two quotes have been given and a third is expected next week.
The board also welcomed to the staff new Human Resources Director Leslie Zartman. This is a new position to the DCBDD that will be a resource for the employees and staff.
Dennis Myers, director of early intervention (EI), reported attending the POWER (Promoting Overall Wellness and Empowering Residents) Defiance meeting on Feb. 9 to share information about DCBDD programs.
“POWER’s vision is ‘Working collaboratively to optimize the health and well-being of Defiance County,’” noted Myers.
He said that the group focuses on six priorities that were developed from a countywide health survey undertaken through the health department. They include: community conditions, health behaviors, access to care, mental health and addiction, chronic disease and injury prevention.
Myers also reported that he will attend the DREAM Project on Tuesday and on March 20 at Defiance Public Library.
“I will be sharing about EI services during these two sessions,” he added. “The DREAM Project is a collaborative effort sponsored by the Defiance Public Library and the Ability Center. They will be focusing on activities that promote disability awareness throughout the month of March.”
In other news:
• Hammer reported that adaptive PE classes begin bowling today and will continue one day a week for three weeks.
• Hammer noted that the Special Olympics basketball team will travel to Bowling Green Community Center for the state championship scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Jenna Peper, communications and community engagement manager urged everyone to wear purple on Monday, “Inclusion Day,” to promote awareness of DD.
