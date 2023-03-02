New buses arrive

The yellow school bus may be a familiar sight, but for the Defiance County Board of DD it’s a celebration. Two new buses have been added to their fleet. All four routes for the school are fully staffed and well-equipped.

 Photo courtesy of Jenna Peper, DCBDD

The Defiance County Board of DD discussed the arrival of two new school buses during Tuesday’s monthly meeting while also touching on the agency’s future building planning and mourning the loss of one of its members.


Tags

Load comments