At their regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities heard good news about the applications of bus drivers and bus driver aides, as well as a new principal.
Timothy Bower, superintendent at the Good Samaritan School, said that two new drivers and two new bus assistants had just submitted their applications for employment. The board moved to approve the hiring of Alex Jones and Jennifer Starr as bus assistants, and Joann Reed and Maria Glover as bus drivers.
Said Bowers about the new hires, "It feels like Christmas. This is just what we needed." The board had been searching for bus drivers for nearly all of 2021. These hires fill the positions needed.
As well, the board approved the employment of Alexandria Hartman as one-on-one classroom assistant, effective Aug. 12.
In other good news, the board approved a two year contract effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 21, 2023, for the hiring of Travis Hammer as the principal of Good Samaritan School.
Hammer has worked as a special education teacher in grades K-12 at Edon-Northwest Local School District for two years, and 10 years at Antwerp Local Schools.
The Fremont native graduated from Defiance College with a bachelor's in business that led him to open a business in Montpelier - Hammer Athletics.
In additional news, the board approved:
• County Board Funded Admission Agreement between Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Northwest Developmental Center and Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023.
• 3% pay increase for the Fiscal Assistant and Service and Support Administrators (SSA) effective Aug. 12.
• adult lunch at $3.50, and milk price at $.50 for the 2021-22 school year. All student lunches free, per state guidelines.
• Juneteenth (June 19) as a holiday and revised the 2021-22 school calendar and the 12 month agency calendar. For 2021, the Defiance County Commissioners is observing the holiday on Friday, July 2, 2021.
• the Early Intervention Policy.
• funds in the amount of $7,512, payable to Van Castle Yard Barns, in Defiance, for a new storage shed.
• a Major Unusual Incident (MUI) service addendum with Northwest Ohio Waiver Administrative Council.
• the contract with Northwest Ohio Computer Association (NWOCA) on-site technical services agreement.
• the Table of Organization.
• job descriptions for:director of business operations, director of early intervention, public relations can and night custodian.
• the Good Samaritan School parent handbook 2021-22.
The board then adjourned after an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
