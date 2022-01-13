HAMLER — With a full agenda on Monday night, Patrick Henry Local Schools met for the annual organizational meeting and the first meeting of the year. In the first meeting, technology and facility improvements were discussed.
After electing Mark Vennekotter as the new president for 2022 and Thomas Taylor as the new vice president, the board moved on to its first regular meeting of the year.
The board received proclamation certificates from the governor’s office recognizing their “hours of time each week to provide leadership to their local schools.” The proclamations also mentioned the support local boards have provided during the COVID pandemic.
Additionally, the board received handwritten and colored thank you notes from some of the district’s third grade students. Many of the thank you cards mentioned the newly remodeled elementary playground and how the students enjoy the “fake grass” that was installed.
Dustin Ruffell, the chief technology officer at Patrick Henry then gave a report about the K-12 Cybersecurity conversation happening around the state that is being driven by federal law and insurance requirements.
According to Ruffell, the three most common topics are multi-factor authentication (2FA/MFA), endpoint detection and response (EDR) in modern antivirus software, and staff training. Patrick Henry has initiatives in place to address all of these topics and is continuing to position ourselves to be able to make adjustments as necessary. Most notably, the district will be finalizing MFA enforcement on all staff, volunteer and coach accounts beginning in February, which is an initiative the district has been working on since the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Josh Biederstedt spoke with the board regarding the 2022-23 school calendar pursuant to HB 49 requirements.
Biederstedt outlined that the district allows staff to vote on one of four options. One of the options is being provided by the certified union. Though the most popular calendar does not have to be chosen, it often does get chosen for the next year.
The most popular calendar for next year includes a start date during the last week of August. Additionally, the calendar will include the parent-teacher set up around the Thanksgiving Holiday the district has utilized the last couple of years.
The calendar does include 10 school days off for the Christmas holiday with the last day of school in late May.
Biederstedt also briefed the board on work that is being finalized for the summer of 2022. This work will be called Phase 4 improvements with the initial phase being in 2018.
Phase 3 involved a large amount of work at the high school with a full renovation. Phase 4 is going to involve some continued work in the 2004 middle school building. That building has its own permanent improvement account which had to be created when it was built per the state guidelines at that time. That money will help the district continue to change the flooring in some of the first-floor classrooms.
Two rooms were done last summer and the response of staff has been very positive. Additionally, the work will include removing the existing VCT in the hallways of the 2004 building and the installation of epoxy, as the high school.
Lastly, the 2004 building will get the elementary music room updated with new flooring and acoustical tiles.
In addition to the work in the 2004 building, the football field will have its surface removed and new sod installed. The playing surface has become a hazard over the last few years. The district has explored multiple solutions and after having many stakeholder’s input has decided to have new sod installed. This cost will come from the 2019 COPs money.
The board also heard update about how the Henry County Schools are working collaboratively with the health department to form more realistic and logical approaches to COVID contact tracing within the school setting.
With the surge of the Omicron variant, the ability to effectively contact trace in a timely manner has become unsustainable. Biederstedt said that the district is working on updated procedures with a focus on positive cases, household contacts, general notification to students/families and direct communication with parents of medically fragile students who might be impacted by someone with COVID in their classroom/grade level.
COVID and other illnesses are common in communities, so parents can assume that their children are exposed to some form of illness at any given time. Taking proper precautions will help keep students/staff safe and keep them in school more often.
Patrick Henry Schools continue to encourage students and staff to wear a mask, wash hands, limit large gatherings and keep a close watch for COVID and other illness symptoms. If a child has symptoms, Biederstedt advised parents to keep them home from school and get them tested. Most schools have test kits available upon request.
The superintendent also committed to updating school district staff and families throughout the week.
