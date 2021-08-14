New DCS admins

Defiance City Schools has welcomed a quintet of new administrators for the 2021-22 school year. The new administrators include, from left: Teresa Pfeiffer, Defiance Elementary 3-5 principal; Jacob Moser, director of alternative education; Beth Lewis, associate director of student services; Brandon Fisher, assistant high school principal; and Jeni Kitchenmaster, school psychologist.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

