Defiance City Schools has welcomed a quintet of new administrators for the 2021-22 school year. The new administrators include, from left: Teresa Pfeiffer, Defiance Elementary 3-5 principal; Jacob Moser, director of alternative education; Beth Lewis, associate director of student services; Brandon Fisher, assistant high school principal; and Jeni Kitchenmaster, school psychologist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.