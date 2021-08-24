NELS support staff
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

New personnel were introduced at a recent meeting of the Northeastern Local Schools. They include, front row, from left: Lexie Semer, preschool speech language pathologist; Heidi Bell, director of student services; Jessica Fleetwood, elementary cafeteria. Back row, from left: Cara Hornish, middle school/high school cafeteria; Jenna Wilhelm, speech language pathologist; and Tammy Brown, school psychologist.

