Virtual learning was the main topic of discussion during the Defiance City Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.
The board also discussed building-specific school reopening plans, approved the district’s remote learning plan and voted to approve end of year financials (see related story, Page A9).
The board learned from superintendent Bob Morton that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 497 students (approximately 20% of all students in grades K-12) will start the year using the Defiance Virtual Academy (DVA), the school’s virtual learning platform. The deadline to sign up for virtual learning was noon Aug. 10.
“This provides our families an option, and it also does help us in our social distancing capacity in the building,” said Morton. “I’m happy we have families that chose this option, it’s a good program, and our families will be able to learn how to use it before school by watching an instructional video on our website, under ‘Defiance Virtual Academy’ (at defiancecityschools.org).”
Morton explained the platform that will be used for virtual learning is the Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy (NOVA), of which the district has been a member for the past 10 years. Students will be required to remain in the DVA for a semester, but can come back to school after the first semester. Morton was clear that those students who will be using the DVA will not be taught be Defiance City Schools educators.
“It’s important that you know what it is and how it works,” said Morton to the board. “We know that every family’s comfort level is different, so this is a viable option for those families. This is just one way we are doing everything we can to serve the families in our district the best way possible. A letter has been sent out, we’ve posted a link (on social media) to our website, and today we sent an email outlining the next steps for families who chose virtual learning.”
Several members of the board asked questions of Morton that included such topics as: graduation requirements, co-curriculars and extra-curriculars, scheduling, support for students, state testing, special education, and will the DVA continue when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Morton answered every question, but shared there is a “Frequently Asked Questions” section on the school website under “Defiance City Schools Virtual Academy Information.”
As far as support, the superintendent asked the board to approve Olivia Fett (K-5) and Christiane Ramirez (6-12) as virtual learning academy coaches, as needed, for 2020-21.
“They will serve as support liaisons between the families and the school,” said Morton of Fett and Ramirez. “These students are still our kids and we need to give them the support they need. This will be a daunting task for those two teachers, and then we have special education students included in that 500 number. Don’t be surprised if I don’t come back and ask for a third liaison.”
Morton finished his presentation by saying: “I want to be clear, this is not the remote learning we were rushed into last spring. This is a true, virtual curriculum that is extremely detailed. Our families who have chosen this route will certainly see that when they watch the instructional video and begin to work with the curriculum.”
The board approved the virtual learning plan, as well as the hiring of Fett and Ramirez.
