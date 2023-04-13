Third graders thank you

Napoleon Elementary School third-graders appeared before the board of education Wednesday to say thank you for permitting them to watch the high school play, “Beauty and the Beast” on Tuesday. From left are: Georgia Baker, Aubree Hazel, Aiden Wachtman and Evelyn Cobb.

 Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

NAPOLEON — Elementary students here showed their appreciation Wednesday evening for being afforded a taste of the high school play before opening night.


