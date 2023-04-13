NAPOLEON — Elementary students here showed their appreciation Wednesday evening for being afforded a taste of the high school play before opening night.
Four third-graders — Georgia Baker, Aubree Hazel, Aiden Wachtman and Evelyn Cobb — attended the Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education meeting to read their own thank you to the administration. On Tuesday, they attended the Napoleon High School Drama Department’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” which will be shown to the public today through Sunday.
Third-grade teacher Jennifer Gerken had invited each of them to show the artwork they had done for their thank you notes. Each student then read aloud his or her card to the board.
Principal of third through sixth grades, Adam Niese, said that morale has been a focus of his throughout the year.
“We have worked hard in our building to build morale this year,” Niese said. “Just seeing the students faces as they watched this play brought tears to my eyes. ... They really enjoyed the performance, and a thank you goes to the high school administration and teachers that made this possible for them.”
Board members showed their appreciation for the students and thanked them for attending the meeting.
Seven contracts were also extended for administrative positions in the district. Wendy Nashu was approved for a one-year contract as director of student services. This is a position that starts Aug. 1 and ends July 31, 2024.
The other six were for three-year contracts:
• Brian Burden was extended a three-year contract for junior/senior high assistant principal. This position runs Aug. 1-July 31, 2026.
• Jennifer Conner received approval for food service supervisor, a position that runs July 1-June 30, 2026.
• The next contract was extended to Andrew Ham for junior/senior high athletic director. His position begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2026.
• Jeffrey Nicely received approval for a three-year contract as transportation supervisor. The term is July 1-June 30, 2026.
• Niese was extended a three-year contract as grades 3-6 principal and his contract runs Aug. 1-July 31, 2026.
• Finally, Cory Niekamp, current business manager was extended a three-year contract from July 1-June 30, 2026.
The board also:
• accepted the donation of a recumbent bike (valued at $320) from Wendy Nashu for multiple disabilities classrooms for sensory and movement needs, and the book, I Love Strawberries!, from the Henry County Farm Bureau for the elementary school library.
• approved several supplemental contracts.
• approved summer school sessions June 5-14. Each session includes 12 instructional days with three two-hour sections daily. Instructors approved also, at $30 per hour: Don Eberle, Paul Hudson, Corey Kreinbrink and Jill Petee. ESSER funds will cover the costs.
• approved kindergarten through sixth grade student fees for 2023-24: $38 each student.
• ratified College Credit Plus agreements with Lourdes University, Northwest State Community College, Owens Community College and University of Toledo.
• approved an $250 annual membership to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County.
• accepted several resignations.
• approved several one-year, two-year and three-year limited contracts.
• approved several individuals to administer flex credit program as a math committee for 2023-24 year at a tutor rate of $30 per hour, not to exceed a combined total of 35 hours.
