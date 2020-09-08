Napoleon Area City Schools have recognized several staff members form 20 or more years of service. Recognized for 20 years service were: Ken Bostelman, Michael Bostelman, Sara Dilbone, Yolanda Monnin and Jason Zera. Recognized for 25 years service was Jacqualine Westhoven. Thirty-year certificates were awarded to Tiffany Biederstedt, Debra Jones and Brenda Zuch.
