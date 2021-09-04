NACS 30

Napoleon Area City Schools recently honored staff members during a service awards ceremony. Honored for 30 years of service were, from left: Lori Drewes, Laurie Gilson, and Louise Weekley. Not pictured is Sheri Mansfield.

 Photo courtesy of Napoleon Area City Schools

