NACS 25

Napoleon Area City Schools recently honored staff members during a service awards ceremony. Honored for 25 years of service were front row, from left: Chad Brubaker, Lynne Debbe, Chris Dilbone and Jodi Irving. Back row, from left: Bev Junge, Tracey Cohrs, Jennifer Gerken, Angiala Franz and Julie Yunker.

 Photo courtesy of Napoleon Area City Schools

