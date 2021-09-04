NACS 20

Napoleon Area City Schools recently honored staff members during a service awards ceremony. Honored for 20 years of service were front row, from left: Sue Abshire, Suzanne Badenhop, Tim Atkinson and Ken Boland. Back row, from left: Pam Ledbetter and Diana Vocke. Not pictured are Brock Dishop and Sandy Long.

 Photo courtesy of Napoleon Area City Schools

