NAPOLEON — Positive attitude and project completions were the focus of Wednesday night’s agenda at Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Erik Belcher reiterated on Wednesday evening that the positive attitude staff have is infectious to students.
“We have had a lot of discussion on the focus of our team this year — to be positive and have positive attitudes,” he said. “In 27 years of being an administrator I have never seen a smoother start to school than I saw today. The excitement and smiles and laughing — not just from kids, from adults — I just want to compliment our entire administrative council.”
Other administrators reiterated the positive attitude that seemed to emanate from not only the staff but the students, and that this is their focus for this year.
The superintendent invited the district’s business manager for transportation and maintenance, Cory Niekamp, to give an update of building projects:
• the outdoor educational building, at a cost of $446,398.30 is scheduled for completion on Oct. 1.
• roofing improvement on the high school at a cost of $326,100 is complete.
• HVAC in subway is complete, but is in process for the kitchen. The total cost is $121,400.
• 51 security cameras have been installed at the high school while clear view tinting on windows is complete along with a BDA communication update for antennas to be able to communicate inside and outside the building, especially in case of emergency. Total cost for this is $100,000 with the district utilizing an OFCC grant.
• a $50,000 OFCC grant for the elementary school is being used for clear view tinting on windows (expected completion is Nov. 1) and exterior lighting improvements in parking and walkways (in the bidding process).
• ESSER grant funds were used for BDA communication improvements (like the high school) at a cost of $28,150.
• the elementary playground, north stadium gate entrance and two areas between the high school and student parking lot have had drain work and drain replacements. Total cost here is $28,150.
“Custodians, maintenance and the mechanic who worked this summer put in about 6,880 hours,” added Niekamp. “Those who worked were nine school employees and eight summer helpers. I think they did a great job.”
Niekamp summarized that the total cost of all of the projects together was $1,113,908.80.
