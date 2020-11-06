NAPOLEON — An invitation to join a pilot program to do rapid COVID-19 tests in Ohio schools has been brought to Napoleon Area City Schools (NAS) for consideration according to NAS superintendent Erik Belcher.
The program, a collaboration among Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Health, would collect data from the rapid tests, which are being provided by the federal government. The program will test students who have had exposure to COVID-19, who wear masks and have been within six feet of others for more than 15 minutes, within a 24-hour period, to determine what percentage of students are contracting the virus.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control is having persons placed under quarantine if they meet the above criteria.
"First off, I love the study, we absolutely need what they are trying to solve, keeping healthy kids in school," said Belcher. "I really value the study, but at the same time, we're going through a very tough year, so I'm concerned this would be another major thing on our plate for people who are very stressed with what is already going on.
"I don't know, right now, if undertaking the study is going to be necessarily best for us," added Belcher, who shared he needs to give an answer by the end of the week (Friday), to those who invited the district to be part of the program.
According to Belcher, the study will be a short-term study that is expected to be completed by the first of the year. Despite the short amount of time the study will take place, the decision is still a difficult one for Belcher.
"I'm leaning both ways on this (doing it and not doing it)," said Belcher. "Gov. DeWine has come out and said that he's concerned that Ohio school districts are quarantining healthy kids, which is why he called for the study. It all comes down to the six feet for 15 minutes guideline."
According to information found on napoleonareaschools.org, the district has seen five positive cases of COVID-19 among students and four among staff, but all nine have been cleared to return to school. As of Thursday (today), there is one COVID-19 case among the students and one among the staff.
There are 13 students quarantining due to potential exposure while at school, and 32 students quarantining due to exposure outside of school. There are zero staff members quarantining due to exposure at school, and one staff member quarantining due to exposure outside of school.
"Again, this study is all about trying to make sure we're not quarantining healthy kids and staff," said Belcher. "I have that same complaint ... every time we quarantine kids, especially the little ones, it's gut-wrenching. They don't understand, they feel good, but they don't understand that it comes down to the six feet for 15 minutes guideline.
"When that happens, kids are being excluded from school for two weeks, and that's difficult," added Belcher. "Of course, if a child is sick, or has been exposed to someone with the virus at home, we absolutely want them to stay home. But if they're healthy, we want them here. I worry about our kids, all of them. Again, I see the merit in the study, I do, but the timing ... I just don't know if we can or should take on something this major right now."
In the meantime, Belcher stated the district will continue to adhere to safety protocols and do everything it can to keep students and staff in school.
"The number one message we've stuck to since the beginning is this: wash your hands, wear a mask, social distance best you can, and the biggest thing in being in partnership with your families is don't send your child to school if they are sick, or have been exposed to someone who is sick," said Belcher. "Please, please, please err on the side of caution.
"We're following our plan, we know it's not perfect, but at the end of the day we're doing our best," continued Belcher. "Of all our student and staff days that they've been in session, we've been able to keep them there 99.9% of the time. That's just 1/10% of students and staff spent in quarantine."
