NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools superintendent Erik Belcher has announced changes to protocols in the district, following directives from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
The following is a statement from Belcher:
“Beginning June 2, Gov. DeWine announced that the COVID health orders would be rescinded. As this order relates to the summer schedule at Napoleon Area Schools, we will be encouraging, not requiring, anyone who has not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear facial coverings. Social distancing and hand washing are recommended for everyone while on school grounds.
“Specific information will be coming out as it pertains to different departments.
“Napoleon Area Schools fully expects to start the 2021-2022 school year in a normal fashion, similar to school years prior to the pandemic. More information on what the school year will look like will be shared as we get closer to the start of school. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and commitment in maintaining a safe environment for all.”
“We hope you have a great summer and have the opportunity to spend quality time with your family and friends. We look forward to seeing the return of our students in August.”
