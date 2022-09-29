NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education received an update on proposed building projects and an upcoming emergency exercise during its meeting Wednesday.
Matt Hibner of Garmann Miller — a Minster architectural firm — attended the board meeting via video to update the board.
“We have updated our overall project cost, and it’s important to do so every three months or so especially in this kind of market,” said Hibner. “We have a good estimate of cost, lead times and so forth. We have had time to update and we are still projecting a low average of $23-24 million and a high end $24-27 million. … As you may know, there is a moratorium on tornado shelter development, but that moratorium is scheduled to fall off on Nov. 30. … Discussion should be in the Statehouse soon I have heard.”
Superintendent Erik Belcher asked Hibner if the estimates that he had given included a storm shelter.
“They do not,” Hibner said. “That would be a pretty intensive evaluation, but we want to wait and see in the next month or so on the moratorium.”
Board member Michael Wesche asked if there were any supply chain issues regarding the project.
“Most projects have gone through supply change problems,” said Hibner. “Where we see most of the problems are in mechanical/electrical units, steel and electrical switch gear.
In another matter, Principal Ryan Wilde said that planning and assessment have already been put into place for the upcoming Oct. 5 full scale exercise with an assessment after the event.
“We are giving everyone the tools to do something,” said Wilde. “We will have a lockdown and announcements will be made to prepare the students. Our first meeting was early June, so we have been planning for some time. Staff have been prepared and we have a good plan in place. In the enrichment/intervention part of the day the students will have a Q&A session. At the end of the day, students will be separated into 7-8 and 9-12 for a presentation by safety officials. We do have a plan to discuss how agencies did and what can be improved.”
Elementary Principal Adam Niese also reported that his building will be locked down.
“The students will not go through what the students at high school will go through,” added Niese. “We have to do something that children in elementary school are able to cope with.”
Among other agenda items Wednesday, the board:
• approved contracts with Brint Electric, Inc., for new walkway poles and fixtures to be installed at the elementary school. One is for $27,220, the other is for $27,935. An OFCC security grant and permanent improvement funds will be used.
• accepted donations: $75 from Howard Hanna Real Estate to Napoleon Elementary for miscellaneous school supplies; $1,000 from an anonymous donor to the NACS lunch program for children in need; American performance flag from Char (Ken) Neuenschwander to the NHS Marching Band; book bag with miscellaneous school supplies valued at $50 from Napoleon VFW to NACS students in need; $5,000 from Scott Estep and Lance Woods, Danberry Realtors, The Estep Group and State Farm to Napoleon Elementary for PK-6 book vending machine.
• approved a resolution to establish qualifications for certain substitute teachers, in line with HB583, for 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
• approved several employment contracts, supplemental contracts, tutors and FMLA leave.
• approved for early graduation for Maricella Corona, Jadyn Hall, Brooke Gonzales and Thomas Miller.
• approved a three-year agreement with Napoleon Physical and Sports Medicine. This comes with a $2,000 increase from the 2021-22 amount. The cost will remain at $13,000 for the full three-year term.
• approved an agreement with Wadsworth Service for building mechanical systems service/preventive maintenance. The cost is $21,995.
