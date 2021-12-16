NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education recognized student achievement during its meeting Wednesday. In addition, a public hearing was held on the 2022-23 school calendar, and a brief COVID update was presented.
Recognized for competing at state was the Napoleon United eSports team coached by Jacob Gebers that finished first at regional competition at Lourdes University, and fourth in the state out of 162 teams during virtual competition.
Team members include: Ashton Creager, Tanyon Creager, Archie Lee, Coby MacGregor, Larry Pritchard, Christopher Streetman and Gabe Thompson.
Superintendent Erik Belcher congratulated the team for its accomplishment, and said: “It’s neat that you are here, you represented Napoleon very well.”
A public hearing seeking input on the 2022-23 school calendar was held, however, no one present gave any feedback. Belcher shared anyone who wanted to give feedback could do so by calling the superintendent’s office. The calendar is expected to be approved at the Jan. 12, 2022 meeting of the board.
Belcher followed with a COVID update, telling the board that currently more students are out of school due to other ailments as compared to COVID. With the changes in quarantine procedures put in place earlier this year, Belcher stated the changes are helping to keep kids in school.
The superintendent went on to share the district has contracted with Henry County Hospital for a third nurse for the district. That nurse will take charge of tracking COVID cases and close contacts.
“From the beginning our school nurse do the tracking, and we’re on year two of this now and there are a lot of things our school nurses are supposed to be doing, but those things are getting put on the back burner,” said Belcher. “We have contracted with Henry County Hospital for a third nurse, and as of Tuesday, we finally have someone.
“What that person comes in (most likely after the first of the year), I want to put them strictly on COVID,” continued Belcher. “That will allow our current school nurses to go back to being more of a support role and enable them to do their other jobs. It will help to alleviate the burden put on them by this.”
In other business, the board:
• voted Ty Otto as president pro-tem for the January organization meeting, and established the meeting on Jan. 12 at 6:45 p.m. in the Napoleon Junior/Senior High media center.
• approved FMLA leave for the following individuals: Rebecca Walston and Aaron Walston, beginning approximately March 4, 2022 and continuing for up to 12 weeks combined; and Chad Bostelman, beginning approximately Feb. 21, 2022 and continuing up to 12 weeks.
• OK’d the following employments: Garrett Dempsey, custodian at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Nov. 22; Sandy Long, assistant cook at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Nov. 22; Amy Dietrich, cashier at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Dec. 14; Jamison Smith, bus driver, effective Dec. 2; Honesty Marshall, bus driver, effective Dec. 6; Kelijo Chaffee, assistant cook at Napoleon Elementary; and Jennifer Schweibert, auxiliary secretary at St. Paul Lutheran School (paid for auxiliary funds) for 2021-22.
• accepted the resignations of Karen Flory, assistant cook at Napoleon Elementary, effective Nov. 22, and as a bus driver, effective Dec. 1. Flory served the cafeteria for 17 years and the transportation department for 24 years.
• voted for the following coaches for 2021-22: Marissa Smith, head softball; Joel Espinoza, varsity softball assistant; and Craig Clayton, seventh boys basketball (1/3).
• approved the following volunteer gymnastics coaches for 2021-22: Abigail Badenhop, Amber Borstelman and Kendall Detmer.
• OK’d the Andrea Wardinski as a second-grade tutor at Napoleon Elementary for 2021-22 at the tutor rate of $30 per hour, effective Nov. 22.
• voted for the following substitute teachers for 2021-22: Mackenzie Armey, Krista Behm, Hailey Diana, Emma Pierce, Kamryn Pinkelman, Michael Retcher, Molly Schroeder, Erica Young, Heidi Schroeder and Joseph Wetten.
• approved the following substitute positions for 2021-22: Julie Callaway, aide and secretarial, effective Dec. 1; and Sandra Hutson, custodian, effective Dec. 1.
• OK’d Lindsay Bialorucki (50%) and Janet Lynn (50%) as spring musical vocal directors for 2021-22.
• voted for early graduation for Jeffrey Cowell.
• approved the 2022 kindergarten clinic that will be held at Napoleon Church of the Nazarene, April 20-22.
• OK’d the statements of purpose for several fundraising group and new officers.
• voted for the submission of Stephen Kryder for reappointment to the library board for a seven-year term starting in 2022.
• approved the services contract and memorandum of understanding with Harbor, for mental health and substance abuse services.
• OK’d the transfer of $1,661.60 from fund 590-9021 to 590-9022, which represents the fiscal year 2021 carryover amount to fiscal year 2022.
• voted for the following then and now purchase order: Club’s Choice fundraising for $19,293.55.
• approved the following supplemental contracts by time slip for cooperating teacher for the following staff members: Elizabeth French, $120; and Alison Thomas, $120.
• accepted the following donations: hats and gloves from Opal Belcher to Napoleon Elementary; a large bag of hand-knitted hats from Nellie Retcher to Napoleon Elementary; $100 from Dental Excellence of Napoleon to Napoleon Elementary for winning the 2021 Halloween Candy Buyback Contest; school supplies valued at approximately $50 from Beth and Carey Lange to Napoleon Elementary; and $400 from Jared Rex to Napoleon United eSports Club.
