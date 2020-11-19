NAPOLEON — Superintendent Erik Belcher gave a COVID-19 update to the Napoleon Area Board of Education during its regular meeting on Wednesday. In addition, business manager Cory Niekamp gave a parking study update, with the board taking action to proceed with an early phase of the project (see related story, page A1).
Belcher updated the board about what is happening in the district, sharing the district is updating its COVID-19 data daily on its website, in addition to sending out notifications to parents/guardians daily.
“We’re trying to be consistent when it comes to getting out the information,” said Belcher. “Right now we have about 3% of our staff out and 6% of our students out (including Four County Career Center) because of COVID, whether that’s having it or being quarantined because of being in contact with it or exposed to it.
“Our numbers have been steady, so we’re going to continue what we’ve been doing,” added Belcher.
Elementary principals Matt Dietrich and Adam Niese shared that the elementary building did do a practice remote learning day, and that one is expected to take place after Thanksgiving break. The practice remote days were held on site, with tech personnel available to help with any problems and to answer any questions
“The remote learning day went very well, we are very pleased with how they went,” said Dietrich.
Added Niese: “The remote day was something to see, you had teachers helping each other, the kids did a great job and we feel we’re prepared if we need to go to it in the future.”
In his report, Belcher shared the teachers’ union picked out a traditional school calendar for 2021-22, public input on it will take place in December, with the final calendar brought to the board for approval in January.
In other business, the board:
• approved an agreement form for the use of district facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which all CDC guidelines will need to be met in order to use the facilities. Permission from the district is needed for use of the facilities.
• okayed the adoption of job descriptions as part of the district’s administrative procedures as presented to the board, with periodic review and modifications handled by the superintendent and administrative team.
• voted for FMLA leave for Beth Saul, beginning Nov. 9 for up to 12 weeks.
• approved the employment of Garrett Dempsey as an assistant custodian at Napoleon Junior/Senior High effective Nov. 12.
• okayed Kollin Martin as seventh-grade boys basketball coach for 2020-21; and Randy Babcock (bowling) and Erika Wolf (gymnastics) as volunteer coaches.
• voted for Melody Seals for early graduation.
• approved the following substitutes for 2020-21: Shanda Babock, cafeteria and custodial, effective Nov. 3; Makena Dietrich, custodial; Kimberly McColley, cafeteria and secretarial, effective Oct. 30.
• okayed the following Camp Palmer instructors for 2020-21, pending any COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and governor orders: Sixth-grade trip from May 10-14, 2021: Elizabeth Fitzenreiter, Emily Gerken, Alex Glassford, Christie Metzner, Jessica Munson, Sarah Munson, Sarah Rosenbrock, Jason Seiler, Jennifer Seiler, Tyler Swary and Brenda Zuch. Seventh-grade trip from May 14-17, 2021: Amy Dietrich, Christie Metzner, Kylie Speiser, Ericka Stouffer, Alison Thomas and Brenda Zuch.
• voted for a Then and Now purchase for $7,106.91 for a UV sanitizer system from Chambers Control Company of Delta.
• approved the substitute list for teachers and paraprofessionals from the NwOESC for 2020-21.
• accepted a donation of $3,500 from Rupp Rosebrock Inc. for the Totem Pole project.
