NAPOLEON — A special meeting of the Napoleon Area Board of Education was held Wednesday evening to handle personnel matters, and to go into executive session to discuss negotiations.
At the May meeting of the board, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Napoleon Faculty Association (NFA) was approved in which teachers who are eligible to retire prior to Aug. 1, and have at least 10 years of service credit, would be eligible for a retirement incentive of $30,000 if the eligible teacher submitted in writing his/her irrevocable resignation for retirement prior to June 15.
The MOU includes teachers who meet eligibility requirements, and submitted their resignation prior to the approval of the MOU.
According to superintendent Erik Belcher the MOU was a way to show appreciation for teachers who meet the requirements, not only for their time served in the district, but for what they’ve endured during the pandemic.
“We know that COVID has put a lot of stress and anxiety on a lot of people, and we wanted our teachers who meet the eligibility requirements to know we appreciate what they’ve done, especially this year,” said Belcher in May. “What we want people to understand, we’re not just giving out $30,000. For those who choose to retire, the district will make up the difference on the back end of this when we hire new teachers for those positions.
“This helps everyone, the teachers and district, and the district could save some money,” added Belcher.
The board accepted a trio of retirement/resignations for teachers who meet the requirements, including, Teresa Nietz Morgan, vocal music teacher, effective May 31. Morgan served the district for 38 years, and her retirement/resignation includes all contracts held with the district.
Other eligible retirees include: Krysann Dunbar, English/language arts teacher, effective June 30. Dunbar served the district for 28 years; and James Murcko, vocal music teacher, effective June 30. Murcko served the district for 33 years, and his retirement/resignation includes all contracts held with the district.
“We have a number of retirements/resignations, and I don’t even know where to begin,” said Belcher on Wednesday. “The amount of experience, blood, sweat and tears these individuals have given to our district is something we’d be remiss to not thank them. They’ve done so much over their careers at Napoleon.
“What a group of wonderful people,” added Belcher.
“We totally agree,” added board president Ty Otto.
In addition, the board approved the resignations of Sara Gilson, girls track and field coach, effective June 14; and Kelly Cooper, computer/business teacher, effective with the end of 2020-21. Cooper served the district for eight years.
The board also approved appropriation/revenue modifications.
The board did meet in executive session to discuss contract negotiations, however, no action was taken following executive session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.