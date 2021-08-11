NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education met in special session Tuesday morning to handle personnel matters and adopt a new administrative salary schedule.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Shawna Schroeder, intervention specialist at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School, effective Aug. 15. Schroeder served the district for 23 years.
Hired by the board for 2021-22 were: Megan Burill, intervention specialist at Napoleon Elementary; and Tammy Biddix, intervention specialist at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School.
Approved was a new administrative schedule that covers all current administrative and supervisory employees, as well as possible future employees with the addition of other positions, if that need were to arise.
Superintendent Erik Belcher explained the new administrative salary will be beneficial to the district.
"There was already a salary schedule in place, but by having this new schedule, it's a great tool when we have a person applying for a job, that person can see what the future looks like in 10 years, for example," said Belcher. "It helps us attract and keep people, because someone can see how their position can continue to grow."
In addition, the following health insurance changes for administrative/supervisory staff were approved: staff electing the high-deductible health plan (HDHP) will be eligible to participate in a health savings account (HSA) with the board matching employee contributions up to $250 (single) or $500 (family) per calendar year.
The board will contribute $2,500 as a plop in January of each year for a family, and $1,250 for a single plan. Administrative and supervisory employees will pay 10% for either the HDHP or Access Plus coverage.
