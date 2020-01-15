NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, at which it swore in a new member. Following the organization meeting, the board moved into its regular meeting in which it accepted the resignation of a long-time board member (see related story, this page), discussed the Clairmont Avenue project, recognized student achievement and approved the 2020-21 school calendar.
During the organizational meeting, elected as president and vice president were Ty Otto and Michael Wesche, respectively. Sworn in was newly-elected member Ericka Damman, along with Wesche, who was re-elected in November. Damman is filling the seat of Frank Cashman, who did not seek re-election.
The members also voted to keep the regular meeting of the board on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Other business included:
• approved the 2020-21 fiscal year tax budget of the district and directed treasurer Michael Bostelman to forward two copies to the auditor of Henry County for review and necessary action of the Henry County Budget Commission; authorized Bostelman to make advance draws, when available, in amounts available from the Henry County auditor until the 2020 organization meeting; and authorized Bostelman to invest active and interim funds as such funds become available during 2019.
• appointed Richard Fisher of Hanna/Fisher as board attorney for the district; and authorized the administration to contract with the law firms of Bricker and Eckler, and Ennis Britton, for consultation on legal issues on an as-needed basis.
• authorized superintendent Erik Belcher to employ personnel as needed on an emergency basis prior to the next regular meeting of the board.
• established the board service fund in the amount of $5,000 for 2020.
• authorized Belcher and Bostelman to enter into contracts up to $10,000 for 2020. The superintendent and treasurer will ratify this action at the next regular board of education meeting.
Following the organizational meeting, the board heard an update on the Clairmont Avenue resurfacing and curbing project.
“Peterman (Associates of Findlay) is drawing up the plans, which should be done next week, which will then go to the city for their review and approval,” said Cory Niekamp, the district’s business manager. “We expect that to take one to two weeks, so when the plans come back we will write up the bidding documents to send the approved drawings out for bid, which should take another one or two weeks.
“My goal is by next month when we regroup, we should have the bid package put together, then we will be able to advertise (a two-week process) and we should have bids by the first week in March,” continued Niekamp. “We would like to start the project by the first week of June to be completed by Aug. 1.”
The board also recognized Daniel Gaffney, who is just the second student from Napoleon to be voted a state DECA officer. A senior, Gaffney will serve as an executive vice president for Ohio DECA.
“It was quite a process for Daniel to do this, but he is a tremendous student academically, athletically, and in DECA,” said DECA teacher Jason Zera.
Said Gaffney: “It’s a great honor, and I will make sure to represent my school, my family, Napoleon DECA and Ohio DECA very well.”
The board also approved the 2020-21 school calendar, which was discussed at the December meeting. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 26, the last student day is May 28, with graduation slated for May 30.
In other business, the board:
• was recognized for School Board Recognition Month.
• approved FMLA leave for Jennifer Gerken for up to 12 weeks beginning Jan. 6.
• okayed the employment of Emily Gasche as assistant custodian at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School, effective Jan. 3; and Jennifer Moehrman as a bus driver, effective Jan. 6.
• awarded the following bus driver positions, effective Jan. 8: bus 22 to Jennifer Fitzenreiter; and bus 27 to Chelsea Wiley.
• accepted the resignation of Kerry Homan, varsity assistant girls soccer coach, effective Jan. 6.
• voted for the following athletic coaches for 2020-21: Tory Strock, head varsity football; Chris Delfavero, head varsity boys soccer; Tyler Swary, Chad Brubaker, Kenny Bostelman and Karl Yunker, varsity football assistants; Seth Izor, varsity boys soccer assistant; Shawn Thompson, freshman football; Doug Edwards (eighth) and Alex Glassford (seventh), junior high football; Brett Cordy and Nick Rettig, junior high football assistants.
• approved the following ELA Capstone Project flex credit committee for a total of 35 hours paid at the 2019-20 tutor rate: Adam Blake, Krysann Dunbar, Lori Drewes, Thomas Palmer, Brandon Schroeder, Cinda Strock and Lori Vorwerk.
• okayed supplemental contracts for 2019-20 for Lindsay Bialorucki (50%) and Janet Lyne (50%), spring musical vocal director.
• voted for the statement of purpose for the Napoleon Band Boosters.
• approved the 2020-21 curriculum guide.
• voted for a memorandum of understanding with the Napoleon Faculty Association to provide three extended days to guidance counselors, as part of the plan for Student Wellness and Success funds.
• okayed the Napoleon High School art trip to Chicago, April 8-10.
• voted for the OSBA legal assistance fund consultant service contract from Jan. 1-Dec. 31 in the amount of $250; and OSBA annual membership dues of $5,603 for the 2020 calendar year.
• authorized the superintendent and treasurer to enter into an agreement with SchoolPoint at a cost not to exceed $5,000 for the district website.
• accepted the following donations: $100 from the Henry County Community Foundation given at the alumni tournament; and three $100 gift certificates from All Star Driver Education to Napoleon High School to be given to students in need.
