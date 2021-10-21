NAPOLEON — A busy agenda was handled by the Napoleon Area Board of Education during its regular meeting Wednesday evening.
Rusty Bookman and Trent Hayden of Energy Optimizers, USA of Dayton, presented information on possible projects, while superintendent Erik Belcher presented information on a therapy dog program, as well as a COVID-19 update.
In addition, the board approved a resolution for a planned issuance of refunding bonds from 2012, was presented the five-year fiscal forecast, voted for a request for design-build services to receive bids to construct an outdoor education building at Napoleon Elementary School, and heard from representatives, as well as students, about the Cultural Center of Henry County (see related story, Page A1).
Bookman and Hayden presented information about converting all lighting in the district to LEDs, as well as replacing HVAC units and most of the roof at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School. This was first discussed at the September meeting of the board.
“We’ve replaced the roof over the concourse, and we’re at the point we have to replace the rest of the roof,” said Belcher. “If we do go ahead with a new HVAC system, it just makes sense to do the roof at the same time. Most of these projects would be paid for with ESSER III funds.”
The work would take place in three phases, with the LEDs being installed in the summer of 2022. The estimate to do so is $604,000, which would be paid for with district funds.
Meanwhile, the HVAC/roofing project would take place in two phases.
The first phase would take place in the summer of 2022. A total of four HVAC units would be replaced, with a fifth added, and the roof replaced over the cafeteria of the junior/senior high building. This phase would be approximately $1.1 million, and would be paid with ESSER funds.
The second phase would take place in the summer of 2023. A total of six HVAC units would be replaced, and the roof replaced over the second story of the junior/senior high building. This phase would be approximately $1.365 million, and would be paid with ESSER funds.
No action was taken Wednesday on the proposals.
In his report, Belcher shared the district will use mental health and wellness funds from the state to purchase and train a medium-sized labradoodle therapy dog for Napoleon Junior/Senior High School (discussions about a dog at Napoleon Elementary are ongoing).
Those funds will cover the costs of supplies, medical bills, etc ... The district hopes to partner with Napoleon Veterinary Services and Pampered Pets in Napoleon for the care of the dog.
The dog will be purchased from Riverbend Labradoodles in Fayette, and will be available to the district in March. The dog will preside with Brian Burden, but during the day, the dog will work in the guidance office and with the administration, with Heidi Mekus as the dog’s primary handler.
The dog will work with students in the following ways:
• specific therapy services when students are in crisis, during individual counseling sessions daily, when students are healing from trauma or grief.
• visits to the MH Unit and working with students on mobility and specific student needs.
• constant presence both at school and at activities held after school hours.
Initial training of the dog, and the dog trainers, will take place through cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Other regular training will take place to ensure the dog therapy program is successful.
“Principals and counselors who have therapy dog programs in place that we have spoken to all reiterate the same idea — for the money you put into this program, you will see a great return than any other single thing you do,” said Belcher. “It is that effective.”
Belcher followed with a COVID-19 update, telling the board since new quarantine procedures for school exposures were put in place in Henry County schools late last week, it has made a difference.
The following are the two choices students have when close contact with someone with COVID-19 happens at school:
• At-home quarantine: 10 days at home or return to school after day five with proof of a negative test result and no symptoms.
• In-school mask quarantine: If the student is symptom-free, he/she is allowed to stay in school wearing a mask for 10 days. They may stop wearing the mask indoors after day five with proof of a negative test result and no symptoms.
“Since the new procedures were put in place, the number of students able to stay in school is a lot greater,” said Belcher. “As of yesterday, we’re at 0.8% of our population quarantined, which is a lot better. If a close contact happens at school, the expectation is the student wears a mask, we enforce it, but we have not had any issues with it.”
In other business, the board:
• approved FMLA leave for the following individuals for up to 12 weeks: Natalie Harvey, from Sept. 20; Suzanne Badenhop from Nov. 23; Lisa Leonard, from Nov. 30; Brittany Labie, from Dec. 14; Lindsey Wachtmann, from Jan. 18, 2022; and Tyler Swary, from Feb. 10, 2022.
• OK’d the following employments: Katy Richards, Class II secretary at Napoleon Elementary, effective Oct. 5; Megan Johnson, assistant cook at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Sept. 29; David Burkhart, assistant custodian at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Oct. 12; Richard Bitner, substitute teacher, effective Oct. 12.
• accepted the resignation Seth Beard, freshman wrestling coach, effective Oct. 14.
• approved Michael Delaney as a varsity swimming assistant; and Bethany Wolf and Erika Wolf as gymnastics volunteers.
• OK’d several individuals as tutors at Napoleon Elementary for 2021-22, at the tutor rate of $30 per hour.
• voted for several lifeguards for both school use and tournament/game help for 2021-22 at the state minimum wage per hour.
• approved participating DECA member students, and instructor Jason Zera, to attend the DECA Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., Nov. 17-21; sixth-grade students to attend Camp Palmer, May 9-13, 2022.
• OK’d the revised 2021-22 school calendar (to include a trio of professional development days).
• voted for an agreement with The School of Education at Franklin University to implement field work for teacher candidates.
• approved board policy 2413, career advising, as directed by the Ohio Department of Education.
• adopted the following pay schedule for substitutes for 2021-22: Custodial — assistant custodian probationary rate of $16.37 per hour; retired staff an additional $1 per hour. This is an increase of $5.37 per hour. Secretarial — probationary rate of $16.84 per hour, retired staff an additional $1 per hour. This is an increase of $5.84 per hour. Cafeteria — assistant cook probationary rate of $15.44 per hour, retired staff an additional $1 per hour. This is an increase of $4.44 per hour. Bussing — probationary rate of $20.88 per hour, retired staff an additional $1 per hour. This is an increase of $2.63 per hour. Extra-curricular busing will remain at $15. Aides — probationary rate of $11.74 per hour; retired staff an additional $1 per hour. This is an increase of $2.74 per hour.
• accepted the following donations: various school supplies, including two book bags, paper towels, tissues, disinfecting wipes, binder with paper, folders, composition book, headphones, ruler, markers, crayons, colored pencils, pencils, erasers, scissors and copier paper from Joan Mowry to students at Napoleon Elementary; $150 from the class of 1995 to the Helping Hand Fund.
