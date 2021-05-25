NAPOLEON — Personnel matters and the purchase of technology were approved by the Napoleon Area Board of Education during its meeting Monday.
In addition, the board was presented the five-year fiscal forecast, given a project update, recognized retirees and learned about a donation to help teachers with items for their classrooms (see additional story, Page A1).
The board approved several personnel matters (see below), including a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Napoleon Faculty Association (NFA) in which teachers who are eligible to retire prior to Aug. 1, and have at least 10 years of service credit, will be eligible for a retirement incentive of $30,000 if the eligible teacher submits in writing his/her irrevocable resignation for retirement prior to June 15.
The MOU includes teachers who meet eligibility requirements, and submit their resignation prior to the approval of the MOU. However, no teacher submitted their letter of resignation by March 1.
The MOU expires June 30.
According to superintendent Erik Belcher the MOU is a way to show appreciation for teachers who meet the requirements, not only for their time served in the district, but for what they’ve endured during the pandemic.
“We know that COVID has put a lot of stress and anxiety on a lot of people, and we wanted our teachers who meet the eligibility requirements to know we appreciate what they’ve done, especially this year,” said Belcher. “What we want people to understand, we’re not just giving out $30,000. For those who choose to retire, the district will make up the difference on the back end of this when we hire new teachers for those positions.
“This helps everyone, the teachers and district, and the district could save some money,” added Belcher.
Approved by the board were several contracts for technology upgrades, paid for through federal grant funding, including: a contract with Westfield Technologies for the installation of smart boards, not to exceed $25,000; and a contract with Tierney Brothers for the purchase of smart boards, not to exceed $205,888.
A pair of contracts with Apple Inc., were also approved, for the purchase of laptops, not to exceed $165,250.50; and of iPads, not to exceed $49,700. These purchases will also be covered using federal grant funds.
In other business, the board:
• approved FMLA leave for Carley Frank from approximately July 21, for up to 12 weeks.
• OK’d the employment of the following individuals: Katy Richards, Class II secretary at Napoleon Elementary, effective May 10; Jennifer Bergstedt, cashier at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective May 21; and Diana Dennie, assistant cook at Napoleon Elementary, effective May 14.
• approved the employment of the following individuals at St. Augustine Catholic School for 2021-22: Kristie Parsons, educational aide, paid for through IDEA-B/auxiliary funds, up to 24 hours per week; and Sherry Krueger, Title I teacher, paid for through Title funds at the tutor rate of $29.02.
• OK’d the employment of the following individuals at St. Paul Lutheran School for 2021-22: Jann Wiemken, intervention specialist, for 167 days up to 22 hours per week, to be paid for through auxiliary funds; and Kris Campbell, intervention specialist, for 167 days up to 29.5 hours per week, to be paid for through auxiliary funds.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Kristen Benner, school counselor at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective June 30; Jill Petee, sophomore class advisor and eighth-grade girls basketball coach, effective June 30; and Lynne Debbe, seventh-grade volleyball coach, effective June 30.
• voted for the following athletic coaches for 2021-22: Denise Brown, head swim coach, extended swimming; Brett Wesche, assistant boys basketball; Amberly Abbott, assistant girls basketball; Hannah Slight, assistant girls soccer; Michael Retcher, assistant swimming; Austin Ripke, assistant wrestling; Barry Wachtman, freshman boys basketball; Seth Beard, freshman wrestling; Josh Lamming, assistant freshman football; Kollin Martin, seventh boys basketball; Derek Damman, eighth boys basketball; Matt Bressler, junior high wrestling; and Kelli Good (50%) and Kim Bingham (50%) high school cheerleading advisors.
• approved the following supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Taylor Moyer, assistant band director and drama director; Michael Retcher, junior class advisor and Hi-OY advisor; Kim Dietrich (50%) drama director assistant; and Gwen Howe-Gebers, speech assistant.
• voted for the pay rate of $10 per hour for summer workers, with the amount increasing by 25 cents for each consecutive year the student/worker returns for summer employment after 2019; voted to employ several summer workers.
• approved the lunchroom prices for 2021-22: student breakfast, $1.60; adult breakfast, $1.75; PK-6 Type A lunch, $3; 7-12 Type A lunch, $3; 7-12 chef salad, $3.60; adult lunch, no milk, $3.60; Subway Type A lunch, $4.25; Subway adult Type A, $4.25; student milk, 55 cents; adult milk, 55 cents.
• voted for graduation requirements for the class of 2021, and the list of graduates as presented.
• approved the following affiliation agreements: Northwest State Community College early childhood/paraprofessional education program for a three-year term, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023; with Eastern Michigan University for the student practical experience for a five-year term beginning May 3, 2021; with Defiance College for the hosting of teacher candidates to provide practicum and or student/teaching experiences.
• OK’d the SORSA premiums for property, liability and fleet insurance for 2021-22 at a cost of $106,311; and a legal contract with Great Lake Biomedical for services for the transportation department.
• authorized membership into the OHSAA for 2021-22.
• voted for a MOU with the NFA for 10 additional extended days for the school nurse (70 hours); and a MOU with the NFA for three additional extended days for guidance counselors to provide mental health services for students.
