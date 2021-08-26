NAPOLEON — A new labor contract with the Napoleon Faculty Association (NFA) was approved by the Napoleon Area Board of Education Wednesday.
The board also heard discussion about the first day of school, approved a Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) agreement and was given a staffing update.
In addition, representatives from Garmann Miller Architects were in attendance to share a video presentation about a proposed Wildcat Activity Center (see related story, online today and in the weekend edition).
Approved by the board was a new three-year labor contract with the NFA, effective July 1, 2021–June 30, 2024. The contract calls for a 3% wage increase the first year, a 2.5% increase in year two and a 3.15% increase in year three.
Superintendent Erik Belcher shared his thanks for a positive negotiation process with the NFA.
“I’m excited that we have finished negotiations, and we’re excited to have this in place at the start of the new school year,” said Belcher. “The process was very collaborative, I feel this is a very good contract for the district as well as the teachers, and it will help us attract and retain quality staff members.”
The board voted for a 10-year CRA agreement with the City of Napoleon, and Keller Logistics Group, which is putting together plans to construct an industrial speculation building in Napoleon’s industrial park south of U.S. 24. In lieu of taxes, the district will receive approximately $11,641.16 per year, for 10 years.
Belcher and school administrator shared the first day of school, which was Wednesday, went very well. Belcher explained that due to changes on Westmoreland Avenue (parking lot expansion at Napoleon Elementary, and new crosswalks near Buckenmeyer Stadium), staff will continue to educate parents on how to navigate changes.
“With the new improvements on Westmoreland, it’s going to take a little bit of time until everyone is up to speed on all the changes,” said Belcher. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, and I think once people start to take advantage of dropping off their children at the Buckenmeyer lot, it’s going to cut down on wait times. We moved the crosswalk and put crossing guards there, so with the drop-off at ‘The Buck,’ it should help with traffic flow.
“The students and staff were excited today, no question, and you could definitely feel the excitement in the air,” added Belcher.
In his report, Belcher shared a staffing update, telling the board a cashier, bus drivers and a half-time vocal music teacher are positions that still need filled. New staff members include elementary intervention specialist Megan Burill and junior/senior high school intervention specialist Tammy Biddix. Staff transfers include Andrea Wardinski to Title I teacher and Robin Creager to Class I secretary at Napoleon Elementary (effective Oct. 1).
Business manager Cory Niekamp presented a projects update, sharing work on Westmoreland Avenue was completed on time, and that one step remains.
“The Westmoreland project went as scheduled, and everything went great,” said Niekamp. “The final piece will be the planting of 48 trees along the new sidewalks, around the new parking lots and in front of the soccer fields,” said Niekamp. “As the project went along, we made a few changes as part of our contingency, and added concrete in areas we thought would help with flow. It looks great and we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.”
The original bid for the project was $891,000, however, after some discounts and the changes, the project will be completed for $920,000.
In other business, the board:
• approved FMLA leave for the following individuals: Megan Sherman, from approximately Aug. 19 for up to 12 weeks; and Amber Sonnenberg, from approximately Sept. 21, for up to 12 weeks.
• OK’d the employment of Alysia Agler as a Class I secretary at Napoleon Elementary, effective Aug. 23.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Virgil Bohls, head boys’ track coach, effective June 30; Bethany Borton, assistant swimming coach, effective Aug. 10; and Kelsey Cowell (Meyer), varsity softball coach, effective Aug. 10.
• approved the following athletic coaches for 2021-22: Varsity — Jason Holubik, baseball; and Branden Turner, girls’ golf. Varsity assistants — Nicholas Wagner, football (50%); and Michael Retcher, water polo (33%). Junior high — Allison Damron, eighth-grade volleyball; Haley Burdue, seventh-grade volleyball. Cheerleader advisor — Jadyn Fenstermaker.
• OK’d the following supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Larry Wesche, assistant athletic director; Michael Retcher, concession stand manager; Teresa Morgan, show choir director, effective Aug. 16; Jacob Gebers, high school building tech and high school testing coordinator; and Rebecca Stover, sophomore class advisor.
• approved Teresa Morgan as a tutor, effective Aug. 16, to be paid by time slip at the tutor rate for no more than 49 hours during 2021-22.
• OK’d the following high quality student data committee members at the tutor rate of $30 per hour: Lynne Debbe, Matt Dietrich, Brian Burden, Kaitlin Helberg, Lindsay Murray, Wendy Nashu, Lindsey Wachtmann and Emily Faerber.
• voted for the following substitutes for 2021-22: Beverly Cordes, cafeteria/secretary; Deb Roehl, cafeteria/custodial; and Consolation Shaffer, cafeteria.
• approved the substitute lists for teachers and paraprofessionals from the NwOESC.
• voted for the following part-time building aides for 2021-22: Ami Allison, Wendy Beals, Angie Bernicke, Kim Damman, Karen Dietrich, Melany Junge, Paula Moriarty, Leigh Retcher, Dawn Wolf and Rachel Young.
• approved the following fees for laptop damage for 2021-22: liquid damage, $100; case top/bottom, $75; screen, $60; and lost or damaged charger, $15.
• OK’d several PBIS team members for 2021-22; several individuals for game help for 2021-22; and several CBIP students at a rate of $4.50 per hour.
• authorized the establishment of the Keli Baker Memorial Volleyball Scholarship.
• voted for the bus routes and times for 2021-22. Routes may be adjusted by the superintendent or transportation supervisor.
• approved the following transfers: $100,000 from the general fund to the capital projects set aside fund for the replacement of field turf or other capital projects; and $132,212.29 from the permanent improvement fund to the OSFC project maintenance fund to satisfy the 0.5-mill maintenance requirement of the OFCC project.
• ratified the following contracts/agreements: a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bowling Green State University to provide field-based experiences for a term of three years; a content licensing agreement with Buckeye Broadband (BCSN) for high school fall sports; a Screencastify master subscription; and a NwOESC contract for an ESL instructional assistant; and an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Education Program.
• OK’d membership into the Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce, with a membership fee of $100.
• voted for the athletic ticket prices for 2021-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.