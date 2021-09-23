NAPOLEON — Potential future projects were discussed by the Napoleon Area Board of Education on Wednesday. The board also heard from superintendent Erik Belcher, who discussed his recent meeting with representatives from The Cultural Center of Henry County.
In addition, the board heard a presentation about the possibility of refunding some bonds issued in 2012 (see related story, Page A1).
Business manager Corey Niekamp spoke to the board about a potential lighting, HVAC and roof project at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School. He told the board that representatives from Energy Optimizers of Dayton, will be on hand in October to discuss some of the potential projects.
Said Belcher: “Energy Optimizers will be here with a lighting proposal and a HVAC proposal. If you remember, we replaced the roof over the Commons area (at Napoleon Junior/Senior High) about two years ago, knowing we would have to replace more of the roof later. If we decide to replace the HVAC systems on the roof through Energy Optimizers, we would go ahead and replace the roof at that time.”
Belcher followed with information from his recent meeting with the Cultural Center of Henry County.
“They gave me a tour of the building, it’s the first time I’ve ever been in there,” said Belcher. “The group then presented their business plan to me and where they currently sit as far as getting some of the projects done. They shared what it will cost to get some of these projects completed, funding they have on hand and pledged funding.”
The organization has until June 2022 to receive an occupancy permit for a repurposed building that meets code requirements. If not, the portion which doesn’t meet the requirements must be demolished.
At least this was the arrangement with Napoleon City Schools when the cultural group — then known as the Napoleon Civic Center Foundation — entered into a purchase agreement with the school board in 2017.
In a Crescent-News article by Todd Helberg in July, Pat Bilow, who is heading up fundraising efforts, told Henry County commissioners in April the group is hopeful it can receive an extension by demonstrating that fundraiser is moving forward.
During an interview in July, she indicated her organization will be reaching out to “major” donors soon as these will be needed to make the project possible.
“We want to make sure that the residents have an opportunity to give to this, but it’s going to take major, major gifts to do it and, so our focus now is on a business plan to present to potential major donors,” she said. “That’s what’s going to make it, there’s no question about that.”
The organization is envisioning a three-phased project to repurpose the school.
Phase one will focus on fixing up the John L. Johnson Auditorium and the school’s two gymnasiums — located on separate levels. The auditorium has a large stage and can seat up to 700 spectators.
Organizers would like to make the auditorium available for cultural events and use the gymnasiums for athletics such as basketball and volleyball.
At present, Cultural Center has funds/pledges of $778,000 toward Phase I, which is 41% of the $1.9 million goal for that phase.
Phase two would address the many classrooms that made up the elementary school. When it last functioned for its original purpose, the building was known as Central School.
“There’s a lot of classrooms that can be prepared for office rentals or for organizational rentals, so that would produce some income to support a cultural center,” said Bilow.
The group has set a goal of $1.1 million for Phase II, with sights set on $400,000 in funding available in next year’s state budget.
The third phase is much less certain as it concerns the building’s remaining space, once used for high school classrooms.
“We’d love to see it put into condominiums,” said Bilow. “There’s definitely a need for that kind of housing.”
