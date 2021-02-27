NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education met in special session Friday morning to approve parking lot plans and handle personnel matters.
At the Feb. 10 meeting of the board, district business manager Cory Niekamp shared the scope of the proposed work for phase I of improvements.
Said Niekamp at that meeting: “Our plan is to add two rows of parking at Napoleon Elementary where the hill is currently, which will add 60 spaces, and to add a set of sidewalks that will lead from there, across Westmoreland Avenue to the softball/baseball area. That’s the only parking lot expansion (in this phase), and then we will pave the Buckenmeyer Stadium lot, which is now a stone lot.
“The other big piece is we will be adding a sidewalk along Westmoreland, from Bales Road to Clairmont Avenue the entire way,” added Niekamp.
At that time, Niekamp explained the district and the city of Napoleon were finalizing an agreement to put barriers up along the east side of Westmoreland Avenue to inhibit parking there for spring sports events. He explained, also, that in order for these projects to be finished by the start of the 2021-22 school year, bids would need to go out in early March.
“The plan is to advertise for a general contract starting Monday,” said Niekamp. “On March 8, we will have a contractors’ meeting so that they can walk the site and give us feedback. We should have the final bid package by March 17, so we can bring it to the March 24 school board meeting.
“The timing for the work of the project will be June 1-Aug. 1,” added Niekamp.
On Friday, the board approved the phase I parking lot improvements project site plans and bid package, as prepared by Mannik & Smith Group (MSG) of Maumee. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $704,442.75, with an approximate bid date of March 1.
“The expansion of the parking lot at the elementary will take that from 100 spots to 160 spots,” said Niekamp. “In addition, there will be a curb expansion in the pick-up and drop-off area there. The addition of the sidewalk along Westmoreland will give our students coming from downtown nice access to the elementary.
“By moving the crosswalks from the elementary across Westmoreland, they will be away from the bus crossing and line up better to the stadium,” added Niekamp.
The board also approved the employment of Diana Dennie as an assistant cook, three hours per day, at Napoleon Elementary, effective Feb. 16; and accepted the resignation of Sue Rettig, assistant cook at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Feb. 26. Rettig will continue to serve as a bus driver.
