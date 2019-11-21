NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education recognized student achievement, discussed the five-year fiscal forecast, hired an engineering design firm to draw up plans for street improvements on Clairmont Avenue, and heard an update about Fred Church Court.
In addition, the board heard discussion about the district’s core values, and how it will spend Student Wellness and Success funds it received from the state during its meeting Wednesday evening (see related story, Page A2).
The board began the meeting by recognizing athletes and coaches who participated at the state level in fall athletics. Honored for cross country was runner Macee Dilbone and coach Trisha Otto; and tennis player Aliza Lankenau and coach Nathan Butler.
“What I like best about these two girls is that they’re just as impressive in the classroom as they are in the field and on the court,” said superintendent Erik Belcher. “Having the opportunity to honor them today is the reason we’re all here (as administrators and educators).”
Treasurer Michael Bostelman presented the five-year fiscal forecast, which shows projected deficit spending in the district of $323,579 this fiscal year. According to projections, the district will see deficit spending each year of the forecast, including projected deficit spending of $3,274,422 in 2024.
The cash balance of the district is projected to be in the black each year, but projections will see that balance shrink from $16,108,560 in 2020, to $7,509,512 by 2024. Bostelman shared that forecast could improve, depending on the valuation of the second pipeline that was recently installed.
“Last year was a break-even year for us, but as you can see, this year, and going forward, we will see deficit spending each year,” said Bostelman. “By the end of the 2024 school year, we’re showing about $7,500,000 in reserves, but once it starts going (into deficit spending), it goes fast. Last year we received around $700,000 in pipeline money, the second pipeline was completed and the value went up quite a bit, but we anticipate they will appeal those values.”
The board approved the forecast.
In July, a campus-improvement agreement between the city and the school district was passed by Napoleon City Council, following discussions to improve a school-owned stretch of Clairmont Avenue from Westmoreland Avenue to Briarheath Drive.
Per the agreement, the school district will reconstruct its portion of Clairmont Avenue at a cost of $275,000, then dedicate it to the city.
The city would in turn reimburse the district $50,000 for three years starting in 2020.
The deal also addresses the bus lot area, the stone patch in front of Napoleon Elementary School and ball field parking, and sets out a plan to seek Safe Routes to School grant funding.
On Wednesday, the board passed a resolution authorizing superintendent Erik Belcher and Bostelman to prepare a design services agreement with Peterman Associates of Findlay, to act as the engineering design firm for the street improvements on Clairmont Avenue.
The board then voted to approve the design services agreement with Peterman Associates, which states that its engineering services for the design phase of the project will not exceed $39,000.
“We wanted to move this process along as quickly as possible, so that we can open the project up for bid by the first of the year,” said Belcher.
Corey Niekamp, business manager for the district, shared that six firms were considered for the project, but Peterman Associates was selected for several reasons, including past experience with the city of Napoleon.
Steve Mossing, who spearheaded efforts to have the gymnasium floor at Napoleon High School renamed after former long-time boys basketball coach Fred Church (the board approved the measure in October), updated the board by sharing the logo “Fred Church Court” has been placed on the court by The Ohio Floor Company, at a cost of $5,200, that fundraising efforts went through the Napoleon Athletic Boosters, and that so far, $5,400 has been raised.
“We will be collecting more money to cover future maintenance costs,” said Mossing. “We had 31 donors toward the project, which included individuals, organizations and businesses, and we thank them all. We would also like to thank the teams that didn’t have use of the gym while the logos were going on, we really appreciate their patience. We think it’s a wonderful addition to a wonderful facility, and Mr. Church and his family are very grateful.”
Other items discussed by the board on Wednesday evening included the 2020-21 school calendar (the community still has time to add input), and an update on the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference.
(Crescent-News reporter Taryn Lawson contributed to this report).
