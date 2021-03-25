NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education accepted a bid for Phase I of its parking lot improvement project, and voted to close out its Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) project during it meeting Wednesday evening.
Information about LifeWise Academy, a released time religious instruction (RTRI) program, was presented to the board, as was a report by the district’s school resource officer (SRO), (see related story, Page C1).
In addition, the board recognized students who participated at the state level in bowling, DECA, swimming and diving, and passed a resolution expressing recognition and gratitude to the many people who provided excellence during the COVID-19 pandemic, (see related story, Page C1).
Accepted by the board, was the low bid of $618,725 from Salenbien Trucking & Excavating of Dundee, Mich., for the base bid for the parking lot improvements approved by the board at a special meeting Feb. 26.
The scope of that work includes: adding two rows of parking at the front of Napoleon Elementary School (approximately 60 spots), with a curb expansion in the pick-up and drop-off area; adding a set of sidewalks that will lead from the elementary school, across Westmoreland Avenue, to the softball/baseball area (which will line up better to the stadium and away from the bus garage); paving the Buckenmeyer Stadium parking lot (which is currently stone); and adding a sidewalk along Westmoreland, from Bales Road to Clairmont Avenue.
The board also accepted a bid of $272,747 from Salenbein Trucking & Excavating, for the base bid for the alternate parking lot expansion at the Buckenmeyer Stadium parking lot.
With the expansion of the stadium lot, the junior varsity/traveling softball field will be paved over. However, superintendent Erik Belcher shared the district is working with the softball program to upgrade the field that was created behind Napoleon Elementary for its use.
“We are working on coming up with a plan to make sure the program will have an additional field for the Lady ‘Cats traveling team and the junior varsity team,” said Belcher. “We are pledging to upgrade the field behind the elementary school to bring it up to the standards that we need.”
The timetable to upgrade the field behind the elementary school will be addressed in the near future.
In addition, an agreement with the City of Napoleon will allow for barriers to be installed on the east side of Westmoreland Avenue to inhibit parking there for spring sporting events. According to business manager Cory Niekamp, the timing for the work of the project will be June 1-Aug. 1.
“These bids came in under estimates, and we’re making it safer for our community and our kids, I don’t know what could be better than that,” said Belcher.
The original estimate for the base bid for Phase I of the parking lot project was approximately $705,000. According to treasurer Michael Bostelman, the project will be paid for from savings from the re-issuance of bonds in 2020. The alternate bid also came in under the estimate of $301,000.
The expansion at the Buckenmeyer Stadium lot will be paid for with money left over from the bond refunding, as well as OFCC money returning to the district. In addition, the district and the city of Napoleon also are working together on a Safe Routes to School grant application, to help offset costs of the project.
The board voted to close out its OFCC project, which began Aug. 21, 2012, and included the building of Napoleon Elementary School, the addition of a junior high school at Napoleon High School (NHS), renovations to NHS, the closing of the three former elementary buildings in the district, as well as work at the district pool (most of which was paid for through locally funded initiatives (LFI).
The resolution authorizes treasurer Michael Bostelman to dispose of the remaining funds in accordance with Ohio Revised Code.
“What happens is, we go through the whole OFCC project, which includes every part of it having contingencies, so when parts of the project come in under budget there is money left in project,” said Napoleon Area City Schools treasurer Michael Bostelman. “The state then works with the district, goes through the figures so now here is the money that goes back to the state, and here is the money that goes to the district.
“In closing out the project, what it means is that we’ve gone through the initial process, and now I have to submit documents to the state, which will then come up with the final amount of money that goes to each entity. But the estimates are about $2.2 million for the district and $930,000 to the state.”
