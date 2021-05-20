Napoleon National Honor Society

Members of the Napoleon High School National Honor Society include, front row from left: Heather McMahan, Karlee Bostelman, Grace Hopkins, Cassidy Wachtman, Katlyn Kosnik, Jessica Yunker, Alyssa Jackson, Alana Bohls, Madison Bostelman and Katie Haase. Back row from left: Jonah Behnfeldt, Collin Fedderke, Brady Bockelman, Zack Rosebrook, William Drewes, Isaac Fraker, Jacob Crespo, Jason Waisner, Jacob Highfield, Alexis Johnson, Taylor Strock, Caely Ressler, Kaylee Nagel, Bailey Flogaus and Claire Birkhold. Not Pictured: Olivia Bostelman, Spencer Cashman, Thea Perdew, Mallory Watson, Khalil Tran and Morgan Ashbaugh.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments