Eighth-Graders
4.0
Bascom, Chloe
Beilharz, Reagan
Bostelman, Rowan
Bowser, Jackson
Bowser, Mara Elise
Castro Martinez, Susy
Damman, Hannah
Delaney, Ashton
Espinoza, Owen
Flogaus, Kylie
Hartson, Zayne
Hull, Garrett
Kruse, Makayla
Marroquin, Carson
Martin, Thad
Miller, Avary
Nahrwold, Nicholas
Riseborough, Maggie
Rubinstein, Trey
Schwiebert, Zayne
Smith, Taylor
St John, Tristan
VonDeylen, Robert
Wachtman, Brooke
Ward, Treyten
Weber, Noah
Werner, Regina
Wolf, Madelyn
3.5-3.99
Altman, Max
Bressler, Brylee
Brillian Halley, Alec
Calvert, Alaynah
Carlston, Maryn
Cohrs, Sophia
Corbitt, Dominic
Fouty, Xavier
Funes, Daniela
Glick, Emma
Good, Sophia
Hershberger, Eric
Iliff, Travis
Johnson, Alyssa
Klingler, Kelan
Perez, Antonio
Pritchard, Lawrence
Reyes, Marah
Rosebrook, Molly
Sherman, Paige
Speiser, Landon
Stover, Colton
Swihart, Jorja
Trausch, Mason
Weber, Trenton
Wolf, Cassidy
Yagel, Emily
3.2-3.49
Beman, Nora
Berry, Dakota
Bledsoe, Kyler
Curtzwiler, Riley
Dobrzynski, Charles
Flogaus, Jordyn
Ford, Blaine
Shank, Evanie
Sifuentes, Olivia
Suttles, MaKaylah
Trevino, Jordan
Seventh-Graders
4.0
Beman, Zoe
Bingham, Annabelle
Borck, Allyssa
Burill, Peyton
Cohrs, Alexia
Damman, Adrienne
Diemer, Brady
Eggers, George
Fifer, Stella
Gallagher, Andrew
Gerken, Alaina
Grisier, Emma
Harmon, Kate
Kiessling, Arianna
Reimund, Morgan
Scott, Isabella
Shepard, Tucker
Speiser, Cooper
Steward, Abigail
Thompson, Addison
Vandenberghe, Emily
Wagner, Reese
Weaver, Emmaline
Windisch, Ashton
3.5-3.99
Aderman, Issac
Ankney, Charles
Cole, Joshua
Cooper, Ayla
Dietrich, Raegan
Duryea, Alexa
Eicher, Macy
Gerken, Hayden
Gerken, Lukas
Helberg, Christopher
Hendrix, Taylor
Henry, Izabelle
Kokensparger, Ryle
Lamming, Baylee
Light, Lily
Marr, Lillie
Martinez, Abigail
McCorkle, Anika
Mowel, Collin
Mowery, Jack
Perez, Tony
Pettrey, Tristen
Rice, Porter
Rowland, Raven
Rubinstein, Faith
Shock, Lynesa
Spring, Mackenzie
Weber, McKenzie
3.2-3.49
Cereghin, Cole
Franklin, Kristen
Gerdeman, Stella
Hartson, Kane
Merz, Triston
Pedroza, Killian
Rosebrock, Mitchell
Simon, Madalyn
