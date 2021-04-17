Eighth-Graders

4.0

Bascom, Chloe

Beilharz, Reagan

Bostelman, Rowan

Bowser, Jackson

Bowser, Mara Elise

Castro Martinez, Susy

Damman, Hannah

Delaney, Ashton

Espinoza, Owen

Flogaus, Kylie

Hartson, Zayne

Hull, Garrett

Kruse, Makayla

Marroquin, Carson

Martin, Thad

Miller, Avary

Nahrwold, Nicholas

Riseborough, Maggie

Rubinstein, Trey

Schwiebert, Zayne

Smith, Taylor

St John, Tristan

VonDeylen, Robert

Wachtman, Brooke

Ward, Treyten

Weber, Noah

Werner, Regina

Wolf, Madelyn

3.5-3.99

Altman, Max

Bressler, Brylee

Brillian Halley, Alec

Calvert, Alaynah

Carlston, Maryn

Cohrs, Sophia

Corbitt, Dominic

Fouty, Xavier

Funes, Daniela

Glick, Emma

Good, Sophia

Hershberger, Eric

Iliff, Travis

Johnson, Alyssa

Klingler, Kelan

Perez, Antonio

Pritchard, Lawrence

Reyes, Marah

Rosebrook, Molly

Sherman, Paige

Speiser, Landon

Stover, Colton

Swihart, Jorja

Trausch, Mason

Weber, Trenton

Wolf, Cassidy

Yagel, Emily

3.2-3.49

Beman, Nora

Berry, Dakota

Bledsoe, Kyler

Curtzwiler, Riley

Dobrzynski, Charles

Flogaus, Jordyn

Ford, Blaine

Shank, Evanie

Sifuentes, Olivia

Suttles, MaKaylah

Trevino, Jordan

Seventh-Graders

4.0

Beman, Zoe

Bingham, Annabelle

Borck, Allyssa

Burill, Peyton

Cohrs, Alexia

Damman, Adrienne

Diemer, Brady

Eggers, George

Fifer, Stella

Gallagher, Andrew

Gerken, Alaina

Grisier, Emma

Harmon, Kate

Kiessling, Arianna

Reimund, Morgan

Scott, Isabella

Shepard, Tucker

Speiser, Cooper

Steward, Abigail

Thompson, Addison

Vandenberghe, Emily

Wagner, Reese

Weaver, Emmaline

Windisch, Ashton

3.5-3.99

Aderman, Issac

Ankney, Charles

Cole, Joshua

Cooper, Ayla

Dietrich, Raegan

Duryea, Alexa

Eicher, Macy

Gerken, Hayden

Gerken, Lukas

Helberg, Christopher

Hendrix, Taylor

Henry, Izabelle

Kokensparger, Ryle

Lamming, Baylee

Light, Lily

Marr, Lillie

Martinez, Abigail

McCorkle, Anika

Mowel, Collin

Mowery, Jack

Perez, Tony

Pettrey, Tristen

Rice, Porter

Rowland, Raven

Rubinstein, Faith

Shock, Lynesa

Spring, Mackenzie

Weber, McKenzie

3.2-3.49

Cereghin, Cole

Franklin, Kristen

Gerdeman, Stella

Hartson, Kane

Merz, Triston

Pedroza, Killian

Rosebrock, Mitchell

Simon, Madalyn

