Eighth-graders
4.0
Beilharz, Reagan
Beman, Nora
Bostelman, Rowan
Bowser, Jackson
Bressler, Brylee
Cohrs, Sophia
Delaney, Ashton
Espinoza, Owen
Flogaus, Kylie
Fouty, Xavier
Hull, Garrett
Klingler, Kelan
Kruse, Makayla
Marroquin, Carson
Martin, Thad
Miller, Avary
Nahrwold, Nicholas
Rosebrook, Molly
Rubinstein, Trey
Schwiebert, Zayne
Smith, Taylor
Speiser, Landon
St John, Tristan
Wachtman, Brooke
Yagel, Emily
3.5-3.99
Altman, Max
Bascom, Chloe
Bledsoe, Kyler
Bowser, Mara
Brillian Halley, Alec
Bullock, Keegan
Castro Martinez, Susy
Ford, Blaine
Funes, Daniela
Glick, Emma
Good, Sophia
Hartson, Zayne
Hershberger, Eric
Iliff, Travis
Johnson, Alyssa
Mendoza, Zane
Perez, Antonio
Pritchard, Lawrence
Riseborough, Maggie
Stover, Colton
Strock, Morgan
Swihart, Jorja
Trausch, Mason
VonDeylen, Robert
Ward, Treyten
Weber, Noah
Werner, Regina
Wolf, Cassidy
Wolf, Madelyn
3.2-3.49
Black, Brayden
Calvert, Alaynah
Carlston, Maryn
Casiano, Deanna
Corbitt, Dominic
Flogaus, Jordyn
Hill, Cameran
Hopkins, Zachary
Miller, Keaton
Reyes, Marah
Shank, Evanie
Suttles, MaKaylah
Seventh-graders
4.0
Ankney, Charles
Beman, Zoe
Bingham, Annabelle
Borck, Allyssa
Burill, Peyton
Damman, Adrienne
Fifer, Stella
Gerken, Alaina
Harmon, Kate
Kiessling, Arianna
Light, Lily
Reimund, Morgan
Shepard, Tucker
Steward, Abigail
Thompson, Addison
Vandenberghe, Emily
Weaver, Emmaline
3.5-3.99
Aderman, Issac
Cereghin, Cole
Cohrs, Alexia
Cole, Joshua
Cooper, Ayla
Diemer, Brady
Dietrich, Raegan
Duryea, Alexa
Eggers, George
Eicher, Macy
Franklin, Kristen
Gallagher, Andrew
Gerken, Hayden
Gerken, Lukas
Grisier, Emma
Helberg, Christopher
Hendrix, Taylor
Henry, Izabelle
Marr, Lillie
McCorkle, Anika
Mowel, Collin
Pedroza, Killian
Pettrey, Tristen
Rowland, Raven
Rubinstein, Faith
Scott, Isabella
Speiser, Cooper
Spring, Mackenzie
Wagner, Reese
Windisch, Ashton
3.2-3.49
Lamming, Baylee
Merz, Triston
Rice, Porter
Rosebrock, Mitchell
Shock, Lynesa
