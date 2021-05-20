Napoleon Caely Ressler

CAELY RESSLER
Valedictorian
Parents: Jeff and Cara Ressler, Napoleon.
Activities and awards: OHSBCA Division II Academic All-Ohio, Napoleon High School Senior Scholar Athlete, Northern Lakes League Senior All-Academic team, student of the month, Outstanding Honors Algebra II student, Outstanding Honors Geometry student, Academic Boosters Distinction award, Academic Boosters Wildcat Scholar award, basketball, cross country, track, class secretary, National Honor Society treasurer, student council, Spanish club, Buckeye Kids 4-H club, St. Paul Lutheran Church youth group, OHSAA basketball officiating.
Post high school plans: Caely will study engineering on a Henry County United Way Greg Hammer Memorial Scholarship, and a Baldwin Wallace University President’s Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
