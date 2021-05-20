Napoleon Brady Bockelman

BRADY BOCKELMAN

BRADY BOCKELMAN

Salutatorian

Parents: Todd and Leeann Bockelman, Napoleon.

Activities and awards: September 2019 Student of the Month, 4.0 honor roll all four years of high school, National Honor Society, Spanish club, captain of the Quiz team, president of 4-H club, Boy Scout, local cubing competitions.

Post-high school plans: Brady will study biochemistry on a Land Grant Scholarship, a Walter B. Franklin Scholarship, and a Wilford E. Nichols Scholarship at The Ohio State University.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments