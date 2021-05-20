Napoleon Brady Bockelman

BRADY BOCKELMAN
Salutatorian
Parents: Todd and Leeann Bockelman, Napoleon.
Activities and awards: September 2019 Student of the Month, 4.0 honor roll all four years of high school, National Honor Society, Spanish club, captain of the Quiz team, president of 4-H club, Boy Scout, local cubing competitions.
Post-high school plans: Brady will study biochemistry on a Land Grant Scholarship, a Walter B. Franklin Scholarship, and a Wilford E. Nichols Scholarship at The Ohio State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.