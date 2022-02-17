NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area Schools Board of Education met Tuesday taking action on district technology upgrades and personnel items.
The board approved by resolution a contract with Bluum (formerly Tierney Bros.) for purchase of technology equipment. The district needs certain technology equipment, including smart boards to facilitate remote learning for its students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blumm proposed to provide the equipment for the junior/senior high school in an amount not to exceed $230,348. Federal grant funding will be used for this procurement.
Superintendent Dr. Erik Belcher explained that the interactive boards are 75-inch televisions that are mounted to the wall and operate similar to an iPad. The elementary school had received the technology upgrade last year.
“It was always the plan to upgrade the technology for all students. And this is the second part of that plan,” Belcher added.
A second resolution approved a contract with Westfield Technologies for installation of technology equipment. Westfield proposed to install the equipment in an amount not to exceed $27,412.
A third resolution approved the selection of the design-builder for the district’s outdoor education building project, authorizing Rupp Rosebrock, Inc. to provide design-build services in the amount of $447,389.30. Belcher explained that half of the cost will come from the American Rescue Plan ESSER monies (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), and the other half from funds set aside for the upkeep of facilities.
The hosting of the boys basketball Division IV sectional games was approved as needed on Feb. 22, 23 and 25. School administration was authorized to execute any documents relating to the events.
The board approved game/tournament help for the 2021-22 school year. The tournament help rate is established and approved by the tournament governing body and the amount approved includes benefits paid by the board of education, which will be deducted from the established rate. Non-tournament game help rate is determined by board policy. Helpers are Mark Stacey, Joel Miller, Chris Delfavero, Terry Holman and Corey Kreinbrink.
In personnel items, the board approved a 12-week FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) leave for Elizabeth French to begin approximately March 14 and for Sandra Long to begin approximately April 14. Disability leave was approved for Marlene Vogelsong, effective Feb. 16 for a period of up to one year.
Employment approved includes: David Burkhart, assistant custodian at the junior and senior high schools effective Jan. 24, and Crystal Solano was approved as a bus driver for the district effective Jan. 19.
The board accepted the resignation of Terri Haase as ticket manager effective June 30.
Athletic coaches approved for varsity sports for the 2021-22 school year are:
Boys track — Kenny Bostelman, head coach, approved Jan.13; Jeff Ressler, varsity assistant coach.
Girls track — Kevin Milius, head coach, approved Jan. 13.
Coed track — Ericha Freels, Laura (Ashley) Miller, varsity assistants.
Junior high girls track — Jason Seiler, head coach.
Substitute positions approved for the 2021-22 school year: are Tim Cereghin, bus driver, effective Jan. 28; Crystal Mendoza, café, effective Feb. 7; Nichole Wilson, substitute teacher, effective Jan. 20.
Approved compensation for three days for the April 20-22 kindergarten clinic: Bev Curtis, hearing, and Janice Knepley, medical records.
The board approved an amendment to the services agreement between Henry County Hospital and the school district. The school contracts with the hospital to provide nursing coverage including registered nurses (RN) and licensed practical nurses (LPN) for certain students with health conditions. This amendment adjusts the schedule for the third LPN to the COVID coordinator nurse and increasing hours from 32-35 hours per week effective Jan. 3.
A contract was ratified by the board authorizing the American Red Cross licensed training provide to provide lifeguard training.
In other business, the board:
• passed a resolution authorizing the transfer of $2,715,000 from the bond retirement fund to a specific permanent improvement fund.
• authorize membership for Napoleon Junior/Senior High School in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2022-23 school year.
• approved the Napoleon High School Jazz Choir trip to Myrtle Beach from April 20 — 24, 2022 for competition and concert. The Jazz Choir trip is tentative pending any COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and governor orders.
• accepted a donation of an easel and stool with an approximate value of $150 from Billie Manning for the junior/senior high school art department.
