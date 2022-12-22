NAPOLEON — Two levy resolutions were passed as part of the regular meeting of the Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday evening.
The first resolution was for a combination of building and operating funds in one levy. Mike Wesche, board member, pointed out that the building portion of the levy showed no millage and he wondered why. Treasurer Mike Bostelman was able to clear up the discrepancy.
“This resolution is for me to send everything up to the county auditor and have them certify the millage necessary to be placed on the ballot,” Bostelman pointed out. “In January we will come back, after the auditor certifies their stuff, and pass a resolution for the official millage and ballot language at the next meeting. It’s kind of a timing thing.”
“So we are doing both of these as one item on the ballot?” asked Wesche.
“That is what the board decided, yes,” responded Bostelman.
Wesche was concerned whether the board had asked for a levy with both building and operating funds on it. As far as Bostelman could remember it seemed that there was precedent for such a levy, but he indicated that it was ultimately the board’s decision.
“Regardless of what that millage turns out to be, it’s my understanding that some of our existing millage is going to fall off,” added Wesche. “Whatever appears on the ballot is not actually what we are going to be paying.”
“That’s a good point,” Bostelman said. “Remember we refunded bonds last year and worked with the county auditor to push off the millage reduction. That was good forethought on your part in that we can work with that this year to roll back millage.”
Though the time period remains the same for the levy, the millage will actually receive a reduction.
“On the ballot itself, this rollback that we are talking about will not appear?” asked Wesche.
“That’s correct, we cannot show that because we are voting on the actual millage,” Bostelman added. “But we can get that information out there that we will work with the county auditor to reduce millage. That will happen in January after we do our tax budget.”
Since the total millage is not yet calculated for this levy only the calculation on the operating funds is known — 4.5 mills. This means that for the operating portion of the levy, for each $100,000 of appraised value in the county, $175.50 would be collected in tax each year over a five-year period.
A second resolution was passed that allowed for passage of a levy for the Napoleon Public Library.
“This is kind of a quirky rule in the Ohio Revised Code,” Bostelman clarified. “We are the taxing authority and they have filed their steps and this is our next procedure to help them get on the ballot. But this money goes to the library.”
According to the resolution, this is a 0.5-mill levy that will generate $205,804.81 during its first year of collection. What it means essentially is that for every $100,000 of appraised value in the county, $17.50 will be collected for the library.
Wendy Nashu, student services director, reported that individualized education programs were completed for students and paperwork for reimbursement of funds for Filling Home students who attend NACS was also completed.
The board set its organizational meeting for the new year for 7 p.m. on Jan. 11. Ty Otto will serve as president pro-tempore.
Stephanie Holmes, resident, had some questions to ask the board during public participation. She was informed, however, that the board would not respond to the questions because it was not a time of discussion, but rather time set aside for the public to speak to the board.
“I know in your special meeting you talked about the levy and so forth,” said Holmes. “I was trying to remember whether you had done some kind of community survey before you wanted to do the new facility. In the last year I have been in conversations with people who have said that they weren’t going to vote for the building. They couldn’t afford — these are retirees — they couldn’t afford it. So this is just kind of a concern of mine, whether there was a survey to get public input. ... The other concern I had (is) I have noticed that you do have tutors that are lected in tax each year over a five-year period.
A second resolution was A second resolution was passed that allowed for passage of a levy for the Napoleon Public Library.
“This is kind of a quirky rule in the Ohio Revised Code,” Bostelman clarified. “We are the taxing authority and they have filed their steps and this is our next procedure to help them get on the ballot. But this money goes to the library.”
According to the resolution, this is a 0.5-mill levy that will generate $205,804.81 during its first year of collection. What it means essentially is that for every $100,000 of appraised value in the county, $17.50 will be collected for the library.
Wendy Nashu, student services director, reported that individualized education programs were completed for students and paperwork for reimbursement of funds for Filling Home students who attend NACS was also completed.
The board set its organizational meeting for the new year for 7 p.m. on Jan. 11. Ty Otto will serve as president pro-tempore.
Stephanie Holmes, resident, had some questions to ask the board during public participation. She was informed, however, that the board would not respond to the questions because it was not a time of discussion, but rather time set aside for the public to speak to the board.
“I know in your special meeting you talked about the levy and so forth,” said Holmes. “I was trying to remember whether you had done some kind of community survey before you wanted to do the new facility. In the last year I have been in conversations with people who have said that they weren’t going to vote for the building. They couldn’t afford — these are retirees — they couldn’t afford it. So this is just kind of a concern of mine, whether there was a survey to get public input. ... The other concern I had (is) I have noticed that you do have tutors that are $30 per hour. I noticed that they were for students who had fallen behind because of COVID. I am assuming that other students could use these tutors also, but I also had a concern about how affordable that is for some families ... .”
Belcher did clarify the tutor issue after Holmes finished.
“Just so all are aware, the tutor funds are from COVID funds,” he said. “That’s all federal funds that are used to pay for the tutors to help the students. There are high school tutors as well.”
In other news the board:
• heard a presentation from Belcher on the academic calendar for 2023-24.
• accepted several resignations and retirements.
• accepted donations: nine hats from Niki Parker for Napoleon elementary students; $100 from Dental Excellence of Napoleon to Napoleon elementary for 2022 Halloween candy buy back; a bag of coats from Rosa and Haarim Munoz to Napoleon elementary students; 30 hats from Joel Retcher to Napoleon elementary, in memory of his mother, Nelly Retcher who knitted hats; and one 1941 Napoleon Buckeye yearbook from Kathy Liddle to the junior/senior high library.
• accepted donations to the athletic department in memory of Coach Fred Church: $100 from Gerken companies, $100 from Steve and Cher Saneholtz, $30 from Marilyn Mallott, $25 from Robert Lauf, $50 from Roger and Cynthia Latta, $25 from Douglas and Susan Krauss, $50 from Rosella Helberg, $50 from Thomas and Karen Weaver, and $50 from Martha Mallott.
• accepted donations for the N Club in memory of Coach Fred Church: $100 from Walter Behrman, $75 from John Kuser and $20 from Marilyn Schueler.
• approved a couple FMLA absences.
• approved several athletic coach contracts/volunteer coaches/managers.
• approved early graduation for Ben Homan and Krystian Schorn.
• approved statements of purpose for several groups for fundraising.
• approved Christine Badenhop for reappointment to the Napoleon Public Library Board of Trustees for a seven-year term beginning 2023.
• accepted the annual membership to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) at $6,387 (a $68 increase from 2022).
• approved the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund consultant service contract in the amount of $250, effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.