NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools superintendent Erik Belcher announced Monday that the district has chosen to opt out of a rapid COVID-19 test study it was invited to participate in last week by state officials.
In a press release, Belcher stated: “Napoleon Area City Schools has been asked to participate in a study conducted by OSU (Ohio State University), in conjunction with the governor’s office regarding not quarantining healthy students. While I strongly agree with the study in which the governor does not want to quarantine healthy students who are wearing masks and following the guidelines in our restart plan, I reluctantly opt Napoleon out of this study.
“I feel we are doing a great job keeping our students in school and additional testing can potentially create false positives/negatives which in turn excludes even more healthy students. This disease has already caused so much stress on staff, students, and families that I feel we cannot afford to put one more stressor on them at this time.
“I look forward to and welcome the results of the study. I am hopeful that we will have research that drives policies to keep healthy students in school and maintain a safe school environment.”
The program is a collaboration among Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Health. Schools in Ohio who opt to do the study will see data collected from the rapid tests, which are being provided by the federal government.
The program will test students who have had exposure to COVID-19, who wear masks and have been within six feet of others for more than 15 minutes, within a 24-hour period, to determine what percentage of students are contracting the virus.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control is having persons placed under quarantine if they meet the above criteria.
According to information found on napoleonareaschools.org, the district has seen nine positive cases of COVID-19 among students and six among staff, but all 15 have been cleared to return to school. As of Nov. 6, there are no COVID-19 case among the students and one among the staff.
There are nine students quarantining due to potential exposure while at school, and 29 students quarantining due to exposure outside of school.
There are no staff members quarantining due to exposure at school, and one staff member quarantining due to exposure outside of school.
