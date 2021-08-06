NAPOLEON — The first day of school for students who attend Napoleon Area City Schools is Aug. 25.
The starting and dismissal times at each school are as follows: Napoleon Junior/Senior High School, 8:10 a.m-3 p.m.; Napoleon Elementary School, Grades prekindergarten–6, 8:12 a.m.-3 p.m. Doors will open at both buildings starting at 7:45 a.m. on school days.
Parents with children new to the district are urged to register their children as soon as possible, but prior to Aug. 13.
To register, go to napoleonareaschools.org, click on the Building, then Parents/Students and Kindergarten & New Student Registration.
Once registration is complete, contact the Napoleon Elementary office for students in grades PK-6, or the junior/senior high office for students in grades 7-12, between the hours of 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
If bus service is needed, contact the transportation department at 419-592-2403, or toll free at 1-888-592-2403.
Fall kindergarten clinic for students attending the public schools will be held Aug. 25 at 8:30 a.m. at Napoleon Elementary School, 725 Westmoreland Avenue. (This is a makeup session for students that did not attend the screening held in April or students new to the district.)
All kindergarten and Begindergarten students will attend Napoleon Elementary School (per letter received). Kindergarten Readiness Assessment times and classes will be held according to their letter received.
Classes will be held on an all-day basis beginning Aug. 25 for students in grades 1–6, and Aug. 30 for Begindergarten and kindergarten students.
Preschool classes begin Aug. 26 and are every day, half day. The starting and dismissal times are: morning session from 8-11 a.m.; afternoon session from noon-3 pm.
Classes at Independence Education Center will begin Aug. 18. The transportation office will call each student attending the IEC with bus information.
Bus Routes have been revised but most bus routes will be about the same as last year. Post cards will be sent out to all students riding the bus. Masks are required when riding the bus for all passengers due to federal guidelines.
If your child did not ride the bus at all during the last half of last school year, your child was removed from the bus roster.
If you plan on utilizing the bus for this upcoming school year you must complete the transportation section within Final Forms.
All bus requests will take up to a minimum of two business days for the change to go into effect and they will be handled in the order in which they are received.
Due to the amount of busing requests the transportation department receives at the beginning of the school year, any busing requests received after the end of the business day on Aug. 13 might not go into effect until after Labor Day.
