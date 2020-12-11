NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools (NACS) have made the decision to go to remote education for one week following the Christmas and New Year’s break. The one-week remote education will be from Jan. 4-8, 2021.

According to superintendent Erik Belcher, the purpose of going remote that week is to allow a buffer in the time the students spend outside of school over the holidays.

“We saw a large number of quarantines affect our school after Thanksgiving that we are still seeing today,” said Belcher. “We feel that if NACS did not have the workday and the snow day following Thanksgiving break, there would have been a lot more school-direct contacts. This week of remote learning will help keep COVID exposures out of our school, so we can continue in-person learning and will allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities.

“Further guidance will be released over the next few days in regards to building-specific information as it relates to this remote education plan,” added Belcher.

Students will return to school on Jan. 11, 2021. Upon return, the district asks parents and caregivers to err on the side of caution and keep students home who have been exposed or potentially exposed to COVID, or are not feeling well, to not put others at risk.

In addition, students who wish to enter the Napoleon Opportunity Academy (NOA, the district’s virtual learning platform), the final open enrollment deadline for the entire second semester is Jan. 8, 2021. Students will not be enrolled in the NOA during the second semester after the deadline, and students will only be allowed to enter the NOA during the enrollment period.

Once a student comes back to school (brick and mortar) from NOA, they will not be offered the chance to go into the NOA program again for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. The administration has made this decision based on the health and safety of students and staff.

For more information, call 419-599-7015.

Tags

Load comments