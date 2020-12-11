NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools (NACS) have made the decision to go to remote education for one week following the Christmas and New Year’s break. The one-week remote education will be from Jan. 4-8, 2021.
According to superintendent Erik Belcher, the purpose of going remote that week is to allow a buffer in the time the students spend outside of school over the holidays.
“We saw a large number of quarantines affect our school after Thanksgiving that we are still seeing today,” said Belcher. “We feel that if NACS did not have the workday and the snow day following Thanksgiving break, there would have been a lot more school-direct contacts. This week of remote learning will help keep COVID exposures out of our school, so we can continue in-person learning and will allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities.
“Further guidance will be released over the next few days in regards to building-specific information as it relates to this remote education plan,” added Belcher.
Students will return to school on Jan. 11, 2021. Upon return, the district asks parents and caregivers to err on the side of caution and keep students home who have been exposed or potentially exposed to COVID, or are not feeling well, to not put others at risk.
In addition, students who wish to enter the Napoleon Opportunity Academy (NOA, the district’s virtual learning platform), the final open enrollment deadline for the entire second semester is Jan. 8, 2021. Students will not be enrolled in the NOA during the second semester after the deadline, and students will only be allowed to enter the NOA during the enrollment period.
Once a student comes back to school (brick and mortar) from NOA, they will not be offered the chance to go into the NOA program again for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. The administration has made this decision based on the health and safety of students and staff.
For more information, call 419-599-7015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.