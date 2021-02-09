NAPOLEON — A remote learning day for students at Napoleon Area City Schools has been announced for Feb. 19.
Superintendent Erik Belcher announced the remote learning day after discovering Napoleon Area City Schools staff who have elected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can do so on Feb. 19.
"Due to the uncertainty of the vaccination process for staff, the remote education day will look a little different than what we are accustomed to," said Belcher. "More information on what the remote day will entail will be shared through building/classroom communications. Students will return to school on Monday, Feb. 22, per the district calendar."
For more information, call 419-599-7015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.