NAPOLEON — A remote learning day for students at Napoleon Area City Schools has been announced for Feb. 19.

Superintendent Erik Belcher announced the remote learning day after discovering Napoleon Area City Schools staff who have elected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can do so on Feb. 19.

"Due to the uncertainty of the vaccination process for staff, the remote education day will look a little different than what we are accustomed to," said Belcher. "More information on what the remote day will entail will be shared through building/classroom communications. Students will return to school on Monday, Feb. 22, per the district calendar."

For more information, call 419-599-7015.

Tags

Load comments