NAPOLEON — Kindergarten enrollment for Napoleon Area City Schools will be held March 8-26.

Enrollment is for any child who will be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2021. To enroll a child, visit napoleonareaschools.org; click on the “Elementary PK-6” tab; click on the “Parents/Students” tab; and then click on the “Kindergarten and New Student Registration” tab.

Documents such as birth certificates, proof of residency, driver’s license copies and custody papers (if applicable), should be brought into the office after online enrollment is completed.

Partents/guardians will sign up for a kindergarten screening appointment when they bring those items to the Napoleon Elementary School office during the three-week enrollment period.

Kindergarten screening will take place April 14-16 at Napoleon Church of the Nazarene.

For more information, call 419-592-6991.

