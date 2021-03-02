NAPOLEON — Kindergarten enrollment for Napoleon Area City Schools will be held March 8-26.
Enrollment is for any child who will be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2021. To enroll a child, visit napoleonareaschools.org; click on the “Elementary PK-6” tab; click on the “Parents/Students” tab; and then click on the “Kindergarten and New Student Registration” tab.
Documents such as birth certificates, proof of residency, driver’s license copies and custody papers (if applicable), should be brought into the office after online enrollment is completed.
Partents/guardians will sign up for a kindergarten screening appointment when they bring those items to the Napoleon Elementary School office during the three-week enrollment period.
Kindergarten screening will take place April 14-16 at Napoleon Church of the Nazarene.
For more information, call 419-592-6991.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.