NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education swore in a new board member (see related story, Page A1) on Wednesday, discussed a new mental health plan for the district and honored a long-time member of the board following his resignation last month.
The board was presented a mental health plan by district guidance counselors, which will be funded by Student Wellness and Success funds received by the district as part of the state biennial budget. The district is slated to receive $254,777.48 for school year 2019-20, with more funds slated to be received for the 2020-21 school year. The funds will be spread out over a five-year period, with the plan calling for an annual budget of $100,000.
Included in the budget for 2019-20 will be: a mental health counselor through Maumee Valley Guidance Center; ROX (Ruling Our Experiences) training for sixth-grade girls (the mission of ROX is to create generations of confident girls who control their own relationships, experiences, decisions and futures); and PAX training (a universal preventive intervention used by teachers and schools to teach self-regulation, self-management, and self-control in young people).
In addition, the district will purchase resource materials and weighted blankets; allow extended time for school counselors to work with students; provide services for homeless youth; provide mental health training and cultural competence training for teachers and counselors; host a resource fair for parents; purchase items for use by the school nurse; and more.
“We’ve also received a $22,000 grant through the ADAMhs board, which will help offset some of these costs,” said Napoleon superintendent Erik Belcher. “Once we have everything in place, we will meet in the spring to discuss the plan, and discuss the budget for 2020-21. Because we won’t have as many upfront costs next year, we’re hoping to put more money into mental health counseling for our students with therapists.”
Rob Rettig, who stepped down as a member of the board on Jan. 14, was in attendance to be honored for his 11 years of service to Napoleon Area City Schools. He was presented a plaque by board president Ty Otto.
Meanwhile, the board voted to accept bids for seven buses, two transit-style, four conventional-style and one special-need bus from Cardinal Bus Sales & Service for a total cost of $669,906. The board also entered into a four-year lease agreement for the seven buses with DeLage Landen Public Finance, at an interest rate of 2.97%, with annual payments of $180,093.56.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of Jennifer Bergstedt as assistant cook at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School, effective Jan. 17.
• accepted the resignation of Cassandra Seesholtz, high school cheerleading advisor (50%), effective Jan. 7.
• okayed the following coaches for 2019-20: Kevin Milius as a varsity track assistant; and Joel Espinoza as a varsity softball assistant.
• voted for the following coaches for 2020-21: Head coaches — Jeff Ressler, boys cross country; Trisha Otto, girls cross country; Casten Reed, golf; Danielle Cramer, volleyball; and Mike Nye, water polo. Varsity assistants — Dave Mack (50%), football; Louise Hill, volleyball; and Tyler Haase (33%), Michael Retcher (33%) and Samantha Bloom (33%), water polo. Freshman — Jenna Riseborough, head volleyball coach; and Brandon Behnfeldt, freshman assistant football. Junior high head coach — Sara Gilson, cross country; Lynne Debbe (seventh), and Heidi Bell (eighth), volleyball. Cheerleading advisor — Kim Bingham (50%) and Kelli Good (50%). Fall athletic supervisor — Jake Freppel (50%).
• approved the following substitute positions for 2019-20: Andrea Kolbe, custodial, effective March 1; and Robbi Robinson, bus driver, effective Feb. 3.
• okayed an eSports student to Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Ind., April 18.
• voted for the following supplemental contracts for 2019-20: Kim Dietrich drama director (30%) and Dietrich drama assistant (30%).
• approved the anatomy & physiology student trip to attend the cadaver and forensic lab at the University of Toledo Medical Center, March 2.
• okayed sending participating junior high students and teacher Ashley Miller to attend the Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day 2020 at the University of Toledo, Feb. 20.
• voted for the participating DECA students, instructor Jason Zera and chaperone Elizabeth French, to attend the state competition in Columbus, March 13-14.
• ratified contracts for College Credit Plus costs with Bowling Green State University; Defiance College; Northwest State Community College; Owens Community College; The University of Toledo; and Lourdes University. Ratified contracts with the ALICE Training Institute and eSports Ohio.
• approved the annual membership fee of $500 to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County for 2021.
• authorized membership for Napoleon Junior/Senior High School for the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2020-21.
• accepted the following donations to the Napoleon Area City School’s Helping Hands Fund; $30 from Victor Pedraza; $100 from Tootie Bockelman; $20 from Char Weber; $50 from Lisa Nagel; and $20 from Linda McCoy. Accepted the following donations to Napoleon Elementary: hats and gloves, valued at approximately $50 from the Napoleon Moose Lodge; various used books from Brenda Flory; and the book “Dinosaurs in Heaven” by Kraissa Foor Boyd, from Shannon Conroy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.