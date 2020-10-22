NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education was given a presentation on Camp Palmer, presented information about the district website, and presented the five-year fiscal forecast while handling an otherwise busy agenda Wednesday evening.
Larry Wesche, who has been taking Napoleon students to Camp Palmer since the early 1970s, discussed last year’s trip for sixth-graders being cancelled, and taking sixth- and seventh- graders to camp in May of 2021
“Not going last year was a devastating blow,” said Wesche. “That’s why we came up with the idea of both groups going in May.”
The sixth-grade trip is scheduled to take place May 10-14, with the seventh-grade trip scheduled May 14-17.
“The trip for the seventh-graders would take place over a weekend, meaning they would only miss two days of school, testing would be finished, as would athletics,” said Wesche. “Plus financially they’re in good shape.”
The board approved the trips.
Jared Rex, director of technology, then presented information about an update to the district website.
“This is a project originally scheduled for last spring, but of course got pushed to fall. But we’re really excited about it,” said Rex. “What we’ve learned through COVID is that we need to make our information and communication available in one spot for students and families.”
Rex showed the board what the updated website would look like, how it would be easier to use, while also sharing that the update to the website will include a mobile app that will be easy to use on a smartphone.
Treasurer Michael Bostelman gave a brief report on the five-year fiscal forecast.
“Thanks to ESSER (CARES Act) funds, it helped us finish positive last year,” said Bostelman. “We’re also hearing that the state, so far, doesn’t have any plans to reduce our funding further like last year (when the district was cut $425,000). Insurance rates came in with a 9% increase, unfortunately.
“The other big thing we have to keep our eye on is it will be the end of the biennium down at the state, so they will be working on a new funding amount,” added Bostelman. “We’ll have to see what comes of that.”
In other business, the board:
• approved for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Napoleon Faculty Association (NFA) granting three additional extended days to guidance counselors, for a total of 10 extended days, at their regular pay, paid for through Student Wellness and Success funds. The MOU expires June 30, 2021.
• voted for a MOU with the NFA that during any quarter COVID-19 measures remain in place for at least one day during a quarter, there will be one student day converted into a teacher work day. This will allow teachers to get caught up during each quarter, and for the district buildings to undergo a deep cleaning. A resolution was passed concerning the MOU, putting the measure into place.
• okayed a MOU with employees taking part in the 125 Plan (supplemental insurance) to discontinue using Washington Mutual and AFLAC after 2020, and switching to Assurity Life Insurance Company beginning in 2021.
• voted for a MOU permitting the public to use its facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance to its policies and health regulations. Permission will only be given if such use does not create a risk to the health and safety of the staff, students and community.
• approved FMLA leave for Stephen Wagner, beginning Sept. 21 for up to 12 weeks; and Sue Rettig, beginning Oct. 9 for up to 12 weeks.
• okayed the employment of Jennifer Moehrman as a bus driver, effective Sept. 16; and Lisa Weber as an assistant cook, three hours per day, at Napoleon Elementary, effective Sept. 15.
• accepted the resignation of Michael Lamming, assistant varsity softball, effective Oct. 14.
• approved Marsha Horner, bowling; and Bethany Wolf, gymnastics, as volunteers for 2020-21.
• okayed Bronson Ebaugh and Lynda Fox as foreign-language tutors for students enrolled in the Napoleon Opportunity Academy, effective Sept. 17, at the tutor rate of $29.02 per hour.
• voted for Dawson Stalnaker and Macy Driskill for early graduation.
• approved Brenda Detmer as a substitute teacher for 2020-21, effective Sept. 21.
• okayed the following substitute positions for 2020-21: Jennifer Fitzenreiter, cafeteria, effective Oct. 1; and Chelsea Wiley, cafeteria, effective Aug. 26.
• approved Jena Riseborough as athletic/tournament help for 2020-21.
• okayed the substitute list for teachers and paraprofessionals from the NwOESC for 2020-21.
• ratified a contract with Hallrich Inc. (dba Pizza Hut) to deliver pizzas to the district for resale from September 2020-May 2021 at a cost of $7,000; and a contract with Northern Buckeye Education Council for NOVA grader services, 10 hours per week, at a cost of $15.75 per hour.
• voted for the following transfer of funds: $38,732.61 from the class of 2020 to the class of 2021; and $11,408.03 from the high school bookstore account to the general fund. The bookstore account has been dormant since fiscal year 2018.
• accepted the following donations: $282 from Christ United Methodist Church to the Helping Hands Fund; 68 masks from the Napoleon Police Officers Association to Napoleon Junior/Senior High School for students and staff; $400 from the Napoleon Police Officers Association to the Esports Club; the book “Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car” by Peggy Thomas from the Henry County Farm Bureau to the Napoleon Elementary library; and 80 masks from the Napoleon Police Officers Association to Napoleon Elementary School students and staff.
