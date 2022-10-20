NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education passed a resolution to initiate litigation against the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC) after it was unable to fulfill the terms of an agreement concerning a former school building.
NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education passed a resolution to initiate litigation against the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC) after it was unable to fulfill the terms of an agreement concerning a former school building.
According to the resolution, the district entered an agreement on June 14, 2017 for CCHC to purchase the former Central Elementary School building at 303-315 W. Main St., Napoleon, for $1. The agreement stipulated that the cultural center was required to renovate the property by June 28, 2022. If the renovations did not take place by that date the building was to be demolished.
At a board meeting earlier this year, several members of the community and from the cultural center addressed the need concerns for additional time to raise the necessary funds. But because CCHC was unable to raise the funds, it did not fulfill the stipulations of that contract and the Napoleon school board moved forward.
President of the board, Ty Otto commented about the evening’s resolution.
“Five years ago the school board entered a good-faith agreement with CCHC,” Otto said. “The contract the CCHC agreed to now calls for the demolition of the building. Unfortunately, since the CCHC has decided not to honor the agreement they signed, tonight’s resolution is necessary to allow us to enforce the agreement.”
The resolution states that CCHC “does not intend to honor the terms of the contract.” Because of “breach of contract,” the school district has now authorized the litigation process to begin.
Superintendent Dr. Erik Belcher said, “I want to point out that there is no timeline on this process.”
Moving to another matter, the board approved a resolution amending an agreement with Keller Logistics.
In 2021, the board supported a 100% tax exemption for 10 years to Keller Napoleon Industrial Properties, LLC, for its $6.5 million speculation building project on Independence Drive.
Keller has increased the building size from 100,000 square-feet to about 150,000 square-feet, thus requiring another resolution from the board.Without opposition the board adopted the second resolution.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the following donations: 12 winter hats valued at $45 from First Baptist Church, Napoleon, to the elementary school for students in need; five cases of water from Culligan of Northwest Ohio and 10 cases of water from Ace Hardware to the elementary school for Title I family night; plates and napkins from the Lumberyard Winery to the elementary school for Title I family night; four gift bags, contents of each valued at $15, from Delta Kappa Gamma organization for teachers new to the profession; 200 new and gently used binders from Civista Bank (formerly Henry County Bank) to school staff.
• was informed Junior High/High School Principal, Ryan Wilde that the active shooter drill went well and a debriefing is planned for Nov. 1.
• was updated by Grades 3-6 Principal Adam Niese that parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Nov. 8, 10 and 11.
• changed the November board meeting from Nov. 16 to Nov. 9
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.