HAVILAND — Good news about band and choir competitions, a poetry competition, usual end-of-year updates on contracts and preparations of the new year were the focus of Monday night’s meeting of the Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education.
High School Principal Mike Myers said that Nataleigh Bidlack won first place in a recent poetry competition.
“The East Asian Studies Center at The Ohio State University recently announced that freshman, Nataleigh Bidlack, was the first-place winner in the high school Sijo (Korean poetry) competition 2023,” said Meyers. “Nataleigh wrote her poem as part of Foundations of Art Critique and will receive a $250 prize.”
Myers also congratulated the band and choir for their ratings at a recent competition. They each received superior ratings, the highest, at the Ohio Music Educator’s Association (OMEA) State Contest last month in Findlay and Van Buren.
“They both received all ones in their scoring, which is now the second time in school history, according to Mrs. Spinner,” said Myers. “Congratulations and great job to our students, Mrs. Spinner and Mrs Wenninger.”
Myers reminded the board graduation is May 21 at 2:30 p.m., thanked everyone involved for a successful prom on April 29, and thanked Lori Keipper and the FFA program for hosting the annual FFA banquet in April.
In other business the board:
• accepted the following resignations: Jason Laukhuf, girls freshman volleyball coach; Treg Lynmanstall, boys seventh-grade basketball coach; Sharon Spinner, 1/2 position of marching band, concerts, contests, lessons and pep band; Lyn Etzler, 1/2 position junior high concessions manager; Abby Hornish, 1/2 position as junior high concessions manager; Tisha Parish, seventh-grade volleyball coach; Rhonda Walters, student council advisor, freshman/sophomore class advisor; Tyler Showalter, varsity football assistant.
• approved Mandy Whitman as summer aide.
• approved several one-year supplemental contracts for extracurricular sports and other activities for the 2023-24 school year.
• approved volunteer coaches and advisors for the 2023-24 school year for football, girls golf and cheerleading.
• approved the purchase of books for the following classes: Spanish I, II, III and IV for an amount not to exceed $26,000; Grover Hill band and choir, an amount not to exceed $12,000; Payne band and Cchoir, an amount not to exceed $10,000; Payne and Grover Hill Elementary art, an amount not to exceed $10,500; Payne and Grover Hill Elementary physical education, an amount not to exceed $5,000; JH/HS band and choir, an amount not to exceed $8,500.
• met in executive session to discuss specified employment matters of public employee/officials.
