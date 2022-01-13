NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, followed by its regular meeting.
During the regular meeting, the board was given an update on cost estimates of a multi-purpose building last discussed in August, and was given a COVID update from superintendent Erik Belcher.
During the organizational meeting, elected as president and vice president were Ty Otto and Michael Wesche, respectively.
The members also voted to keep the regular meeting of the board on the third Wednesday of each month at the Napoleon Junior/Senior High School media center at 7 p.m., unless otherwise designated.
Other business included:
• adopting the 2021-22 fiscal year tax budget.
• appointing Richard Fisher of Hanna/Fisher as board attorney for the district; and authorized the administration to contract with the law firms of Bricker and Eckler, and Ennis Britton, for consultation on legal issues on an as-needed basis.
• authorizing superintendent Erik Belcher to employ personnel as needed on an emergency basis prior to the next regular meeting of the board.
• establishing the board service fund in the amount of $5,000 for 2022.
• authorizing treasurer Michael Bostelman to make advance draws, when available, in amounts available from the Henry County auditor until the 2023 organization meeting; to invest active and interim funds as such funds become available during 2022.
• appointing Erika Damman as legislative liaison to coordinate and disseminate information from the legislative activities during the coming legislative general assembly.
• appointing Bostelman as records commission officer for 2022.
• authorizing Belcher and Bostelman to enter into contracts up to $10,000 for 2022. The superintendent and treasurer will ratify this action at the next regular board of education meeting.
Following the organizational meeting, the board heard from Matt Hibner, a board member and architect at Garmann Miller Architects of Minster. Hibner and Brian Wolf presented a 3-D rending of a new athletic/academic addition to Napoleon Junior/Senior High School called the Wildcat Activity Center in August.
On Wednesday, Hibner discussed cost estimates for the proposed two-story, 82,000-square-foot addition. The estimated range to build it, as is, would be $19,600,000-$21,600,000.
“We have not had discussion on funding sources, if it could paired down, or even if it will happen,” said Belcher. “The next steps are to discuss all of those things the rest of the school year, before we make any decisions.”
In his report, Belcher shared that following a recent meeting with the other superintendents in Henry County, as well as health commissioner Joy Ermie of the Henry County Health Department, changes are coming to the district concerning COVID.
“We’re going to institute a change, due to how quickly the Omicron variant is spreading throughout our schools,” said Belcher. “The health department and schools are not able to keep up with contact tracing, so in conjunction with the health department, all the schools in Henry County will no longer be contact tracing school exposures.
“We will still report positive cases, let families know about positive cases, and notify parents and medically fragile families of those positive cases,” added Belcher. “More information will be sent out on the policy in the near future.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of the following individuals: Robin Creager, Class I secretary at Napoleon Elementary, effective Jan. 3; and Angela Behnfeldt, cashier at Napoleon Elementary, effective Jan. 12.
• accepted the resignations for the following individuals: Timothy Cereghin, bus driver, effective Jan. 28; and Brandon Behnfeldt, varsity assistant football coach, effective Dec. 17.
• OK’d the following athletic coaches for 2021-22: Nathan Butler, head boys’ tennis; and Brandon Cramer (50%), varsity assistant baseball.
• voted for the following athletic coaches for 2022-23: Head coaches — Jeff Ressler, boys’ cross country; Trisha Otto, girls’ cross country; Mike Nye, water polo; Casten Reed, boys’ golf; Branden Turner, girls’ golf; Chris Speiser, girls’ soccer; and Chris DelFavero, boys’ soccer. Varsity assistants — Seth Izor, boys’ soccer; and Hannah Slight, girls’ soccer.
• approved Tootie Bockelman as athletic tournament help for 2021-22; and Russell Smith as a softball volunteer for 2021-22.
• OK’d Crystal Solano as a cafe substitute, effective Jan. 6; and the following substitute teachers for 2021-22: Haley Wulff, effective Dec. 22, 2021; David Zamora, effective Jan. 4; and Chelsea Dockery, Erica Musshel, Sydney Ranzau and Layton Willson, all effective Dec. 22, 2021.
• voted for the junior/senior high curriculum guide for 2022-23; and the 2022-23 district calendar.
• ratified a content licensing agreement with Buckeye Broadband/BCSN to provide live-streamed production, broadcast and other distribution of Napoleon winter sports.
• approved the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) legal assistance fund consultant service contract from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, in the amount of $250; and annual membership to the OSBA for calendar year 2022 in the amount of $6,319.
• accepted the following donation: a couch and chair from George’s Furniture and Mattress. The items were auctioned off and brought in $700 that was then donated to the drama department at Napoleon Junior/Senior High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.