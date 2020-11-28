The decision by Defiance City Schools superintendent Bob Morton to enact the district’s remote learning plan for students in grades 6-12 from Nov. 23-Dec. 7 was one he had hoped not to make this school year.
However, with an increase in COVID-19 cases at Defiance Middle/High School, Morton made the decision Nov. 17 to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
On Monday and Tuesday, middle and high school teachers were in their classrooms teaching their students remotely using Google Classroom, Google Meet and other software they trained on in case the remote learning plan needed to be implemented.
Administrators and teachers explained this remote plan is a far cry from what took place last spring when schools were closed in Ohio.
“It was like building the airplane as you were flying it, I believe is the expression,” stated Cyndi Heighland, high school geometry teacher. “It really was a trial by fire last spring, but this time around, we were a lot more prepared. We had a few chances to practice and we had time to train the kids.
“For example, the kids have been turning in assignments on Google Classroom all year, which is something we had to explain to the kids as we went last spring,” continued Heighland. “Quite a few teachers have worked on how we would model remote learning all year, so our kids knew where they needed to go in Google Classroom or Google Sites to find all the information they needed for a class.”
Heighland explained that students who have been quarantined, or absent for any reason, have been using the software from home to keep up with their work.
“Those kids, through our practice with Google Classroom, know how to get into it to find their assignments, or if there’s a video, they know where to find it in Google Sites,” said Heighland, who has been teaching for 16 years. “Those students could also log on to Google Meet and join the live version of my class.”
Jolene Williams, who teaches eighth-grade math and one algebra class at Defiance Middle School, couldn’t agree more with Heighland that both teachers and students were much better prepared to handle remote learning now as compared to last spring.
“It is absolutely night and day different,” said Williams. “Last spring when it (COVID-19) hit, we didn’t even have a full day to prepare before sending the kids home. At that point, we didn’t know what it was going to look like for us as teachers or them as students. This year, when it was announced that we would be going to remote learning, we had three days to prepare, we were able to get the kids what they needed to take home and we had time to practice.
“The training we’ve done and the training we did with the kids has prepared all of us to be successful at remote learning,” added Williams, who has been teaching for seven years. “The kids were able to ask questions when we practice here together, so they knew exactly where to go, what time they needed to be logged on and what was expected of them.
“I feel we were 100% more prepared now than we were in the spring,” added Williams.
Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger and Defiance Middle School principal Matt Carr explained that plans to handle remote learning this year, if the district needed to enact its remote learning plan, started long before the 2020-21 school year even began.
“We met as an administrative team back in July, and Bob (Morton) had all of us together brainstorming ideas on how to do remote learning,” said Jerger. “Bob reached out to other school districts to find out their model, so we didn’t reinvent the wheel, we took ideas from other schools, some of our ideas and came up with a plan that fits us as a district.
“We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but this is where we are,” continued Jerger. “To be honest, there are still things we’re working through, but we’re in a much better place and we’re trying to make it as ‘school-like’ as possible. Students are expected to be online at a certain time, attendance is still being taken, and if a student is sick, even though they’re already home, parents are still expected to call in for an excused absence.”
Carr said probably the biggest difference now, as compared to spring, is that teachers are in their classrooms.
“First off, the teachers can stay in their routine, which keeps students in a routine, which wasn’t the case last spring,” said Carr. “Secondly, they have access to all the technology in their classrooms. In addition to their own laptop, they have a classroom Chromebook they are using as their video device so they can stay on their own computer. They can take video, they can log on to Google Meet, they have their whiteboards ... it’s treated like a regular school day.
“Before our kids left on Friday (Nov. 20), they had a list of expectations they are expected to follow during these seven days of remote learning,” continued Carr. “Students need to be visible the whole class, due dates for assignments need to be followed, school etiquette concerning dress, language and computer usage needs to be followed ... just because you’re not here doesn’t mean rules don’t need to be followed. Again, treat it like a regular school day.”
The administrators shared that if students don’t have an internet connection at home, or need to be in school for any reason, they can still report to the building. On Monday and Tuesday, approximately 60 kids combined were in attendance. Transportation was provided for those students as well.
Teachers and administrators are hopeful that students will return to in-person learning on Dec. 7, and that the time off will have helped mitigate the spread of the virus. Heighland shared that although remote learning isn’t as ideal as in-person learning, there is one aspect to it she enjoys.
“Monday was the first time all year I got to see the faces of my students without masks,” said Heighland. “It was nice.”
