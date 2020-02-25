A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Defiance City Education Association (DCEA) and the Defiance City Board of Education was approved during a regular meeting of the board Monday in the community room of the Defiance city building. The board also okayed a resolution proclaiming March Music in Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month, while recognizing students for outstanding art and academic achievement.
Superintendent Bob Morton shared that the DCEA received an additional $65,000 in Title I funds for Defiance Middle School and Defiance High School, which are to be used in meeting the educational goals of low-income students. The money, which needs to be spent by the end of the year, will be spent for professional development for educators.
“This is a one-time grant that does not carry over into next year,” said treasurer Cheryl Swisher. “The middle school and high school each received $32,500, and we met with the administrators to go over the criteria for using the grant. A lot of it has to do with professional development and tuition reimbursement, so we met with the union and talked about the MOU to allow those teachers who are eligible to get reimbursed for above what the union contract states.”
The board commended a trio of art students for their art work. TeAnna Thompson placed second in grades 9-12 in the Graphic Design for Ohio contest, while Ella Kissner placed second in grades 9-12 in the Youth Art Month Flag Design Contest for Ohio.
In addition, Hanna Friedrich, a foreign exchange student from Germany, earned the Black Swamp Art Council High School Invitational Art Show Mixed Media Award. She was recognized, along with other award recipients at a reception Feb. 20 at Northwest State Community College.
Recognized also for earning scholarship honors were seniors Colin Moats, who received the Franklin B. Walters Scholarship, and Shay Soukup, who received the Voice of Democracy Scholarship.
“I thought it was important to recognize these seniors because they were awarded these scholarship because they deal with education and democracy,” said Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger. “Colin wrote an essay about a teacher who made an impact on his life, and the scholarship criteria also concerned ‘boundless academic achievement.’
“Shay participated in the Voice of Democracy, which is sponsored by the VFW, and is open to all freshman through seniors in the United States,” continued Jerger. “She wrote an essay and gave a 5-minute speech on what makes America great. Scholarships are awarded at the local, state and national level.”
Morton gave an update about a proposal that was submitted to the Capital Bill Project to help defray the costs of renovating the Defiance Community Auditorium. The Capital Bill Project is a pool of money that local state representatives and senators can award for local community projects.
“Unfortunately we did not receive any money from the Capital Bill Project, because we were told that they don’t fund projects related to school districts,” said Morton. “I am still working with Rep. (Craig) Riedel and Sen. (Rob) McColley, to see about re-submitting our proposal, because of the community use of the auditorium. There are other avenues out there, so we will keep trying and see what we can come up with.”
Morton shared also that he, other superintendents in the county, and mayors, county commissioners, etc ... met with a regional 2020 regional census organizer last Tuesday. The organizer asked everyone to help get an accurate count, because it ensures government monies are distributed to areas where they are needed most and will have the greatest impact on local investments in schools, infrastructure, public health and public institutions and services.
Approved was a prevention education partner agreement with the Four County ADAMhs Board. The ADAMhs Board recently allocated one-time grant funds, coordinated by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Ohio Department of Education, to be used to address a health need that each school district identifies based on an assessment developed by the state.
Defiance City Schools received $27,176 in grant funds, which will be used for mental health awareness and prevention programs deemed necessary.
Technology coordinator Andrew Eckhart gave an update on the two HP computers at Defiance Elementary that had batteries overheat. He shared experts at HP recognized a problem in which a malfunction led to a piece in the touch pad hitting the batteries and causing the problem. All 1,200 HP computers in the district are getting fixed by a group of HP experts at the present time.
The board met in executive session to discuss matters required to be kept confidential by federal or state law. Following executive session, the board authorized Morton to enter into an agreement with RFS Tackle for the rest of 2019-20, pending background checks that meet Ohio education standards.
In other business, the board:
• accepted a donation of crafts and supplies from JoAnn Fabrics with an estimated value of $4,000.
• approved a medical leave of absence for Patrick Murphy from approximately April 3 through the end of the school 2019-20 school year; and Jake Sierra to cover the medical leave from approximately April 3 through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
• okayed the resignation of Shannon Alvarado as Defiance Elementary K-2 aide, 4 hours per day, effective Feb. 13; the retirement of Jeanine Caryer as Defiance Elementary library aide, 4.75 hours per day, effective June 1. She will have served the district for 20 years; the resignation of Eric Sprague, summer baseball, effective immediately; and the employment of Abigail Hull, substitute aide/cafeteria/secretary, as needs for 2019-20.
• voted for the transfer of Brenda Graf from bus driver 5.25 hours per day, to bus driver four hours per day, effective Feb. 11; and the transfer of Laura Myers from bus driver 4.25 hours per day, to bus driver 5.5 hours per day, effective Feb. 11.
• approved the following supplemental contracts: Fred Gruber and Dallas Franks, middle school boys track; and Steve Rittenour and Hans Zipfel, middle school girls track.
