AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ayersville Education Association concerning negotiations, during a special meeting of the board Wednesday evening.
Approved between the board and the association was a MOU whereas both parties agreed to commence negotiations prior to the 110 days as stated in Article II: Procedures for Conducting Negotiations. The sides have opened discussions ahead of the vote of a 0.75%, two-year, income tax levy on the ballot in the March primary election for operating expenses of the district.
“This memorandum of understanding allows us to begin contract negotiations early,” stated Ayersville superintendent Don Diglia. “Right now the board and the association are in positive talks, we just need a little more time before coming to an agreement.”
In addition, the board accepted the resignation of Corden Hussey, assistant treasurer, effective Jan. 24, and approved hiring him as the assistant treasurer on an hourly, as-needed basis, effective Jan. 25.
